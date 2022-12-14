AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 58, Southwest 52

Amherst 64, Arcadia-Loup City 21

Arlington 50, Douglas County West 41

Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Walthill 27

Beatrice 57, Platteview 55, 3OT

Bishop Neumann 55, Aquinas 19

Blair 51, Schuyler 8

Boone Central 54, Twin River 29

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Sutton 38

Cambridge 46, Loomis 38

Centennial 37, Fairbury 14

Centura 64, Central Valley 26

Clarkson/Leigh 52, David City 37

Columbus Lakeview 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39

Columbus Scotus 61, Omaha Concordia 29

Crawford def. Minatare, forfeit

Creighton 32, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 28

Crofton 51, Hartington Cedar Catholic 25

Deshler 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 30

Diller-Odell 55, Johnson-Brock 47

Dorchester 49, Harvard 13

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Elkhorn Valley 40

Falls City 33, Southern 28

Freeman 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48

Fullerton 30, Riverside 29

Hampton 63, Elba 22

Hartington-Newcastle 54, Tri County Northeast 27

Hastings St. Cecilia 38, Ord 36

Hi-Line 50, Bertrand 46, OT

Holdrege 52, Sandy Creek 35

Homer 38, Wynot 37

Howells/Dodge 49, West Point-Beemer 45

Johnson County Central 23, Palmyra 22

Kearney Catholic 43, Ravenna 36

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 51, Cedar Bluffs 37

Malcolm 50, Grand Island Northwest 30

McCool Junction 71, Heartland Lutheran 12

    • Millard North 65, Millard West 39

    Millard South 74, Omaha Westside 46

    Minden 74, Central City 37

    Nebraska Christian 44, High Plains Community 22

    Nebraska Lutheran 42, Giltner 29

    Oakland-Craig 58, Winnebago 13

    Omaha Bryan 71, Bellevue East 48

    Omaha North 52, Elkhorn South 47

    Omaha Skutt Catholic 76, South Sioux City 30

    Overton 58, Anselmo-Merna 30

    Pender 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41

    Pierce 68, O’Neill 33

    Plainview 49, Madison 24

    Ponca 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 21

    Seward 44, Lincoln Lutheran 38

    Shelby/Rising City 36, Heartland 22

    Silver Lake 41, Gibbon 18

    St. Mary’s 65, Neligh-Oakdale 19

    Superior 42, Blue Hill 30

    West Holt 52, CWC 16

    Wilcox-Hildreth 39, Red Cloud 16

    Winside 58, St. Edward 11

    York 38, Elkhorn 32

    Yutan 58, Fort Calhoun 19

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Chase County vs. Sutherland, ppd.

    Hay Springs vs. Hemingford, ccd.

    Maxwell vs. Brady, ppd.

    McCook vs. Cozad, ppd.

    Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.

    Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.

    South Loup vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, ppd.

    Summerland vs. Stuart, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.