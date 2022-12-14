Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 58, Southwest 52
Amherst 64, Arcadia-Loup City 21
Arlington 50, Douglas County West 41
Bancroft-Rosalie 73, Walthill 27
Beatrice 57, Platteview 55, 3OT
Bishop Neumann 55, Aquinas 19
Blair 51, Schuyler 8
Boone Central 54, Twin River 29
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 42, Sutton 38
Cambridge 46, Loomis 38
Centennial 37, Fairbury 14
Centura 64, Central Valley 26
Clarkson/Leigh 52, David City 37
Columbus Lakeview 45, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39
Columbus Scotus 61, Omaha Concordia 29
Crawford def. Minatare, forfeit
Creighton 32, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 28
Crofton 51, Hartington Cedar Catholic 25
Deshler 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 30
Diller-Odell 55, Johnson-Brock 47
Dorchester 49, Harvard 13
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Elkhorn Valley 40
Falls City 33, Southern 28
Freeman 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48
Fullerton 30, Riverside 29
Hampton 63, Elba 22
Hartington-Newcastle 54, Tri County Northeast 27
Hastings St. Cecilia 38, Ord 36
Hi-Line 50, Bertrand 46, OT
Holdrege 52, Sandy Creek 35
Homer 38, Wynot 37
Howells/Dodge 49, West Point-Beemer 45
Johnson County Central 23, Palmyra 22
Kearney Catholic 43, Ravenna 36
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 51, Cedar Bluffs 37
Malcolm 50, Grand Island Northwest 30
McCool Junction 71, Heartland Lutheran 12
Millard North 65, Millard West 39
Millard South 74, Omaha Westside 46
Minden 74, Central City 37
Nebraska Christian 44, High Plains Community 22
Nebraska Lutheran 42, Giltner 29
Oakland-Craig 58, Winnebago 13
Omaha Bryan 71, Bellevue East 48
Omaha North 52, Elkhorn South 47
Omaha Skutt Catholic 76, South Sioux City 30
Overton 58, Anselmo-Merna 30
Pender 68, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 41
Pierce 68, O’Neill 33
Plainview 49, Madison 24
Ponca 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 21
Seward 44, Lincoln Lutheran 38
Shelby/Rising City 36, Heartland 22
Silver Lake 41, Gibbon 18
St. Mary’s 65, Neligh-Oakdale 19
Superior 42, Blue Hill 30
West Holt 52, CWC 16
Wilcox-Hildreth 39, Red Cloud 16
Winside 58, St. Edward 11
York 38, Elkhorn 32
Yutan 58, Fort Calhoun 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chase County vs. Sutherland, ppd.
Hay Springs vs. Hemingford, ccd.
Maxwell vs. Brady, ppd.
McCook vs. Cozad, ppd.
Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.
Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.
South Loup vs. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, ppd.
Summerland vs. Stuart, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/