Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 64, Fillmore Central 23
Amherst 68, Axtell 31
Ansley-Litchfield 43, Loomis 31
Archbishop Bergan 43, Nebraska City Lourdes 41
Auburn 31, Freeman 26
Bellevue West 65, North Platte 37
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39, Cross County 35
Burwell 64, St. Edward 13
Chase County 61, Wray, Colo. 39
Columbus Scotus 52, Pierce 30
Crete 36, Fairbury 30
Deshler 60, Franklin 28
Diller-Odell 39, Lewiston 28
Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Central City 24
Edgemont, S.D. 50, Morrill 28
Elkhorn North 65, Waverly 43
Elm Creek 40, Bertrand 27
Falls City 40, Plattsmouth 29
Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33
Fullerton 46, Twin River 30
Gothenburg 45, Holdrege 20
Grand Island Northwest 50, Lexington 19
Hampton 44, East Butler 41
High Plains Community 41, Exeter/Milligan 28
Howells/Dodge 53, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 4
Kearney 64, Buena Vista 8
Kearney Catholic 37, McCook 33
Lincoln Christian 40, Grand Island Central Catholic 27
Lincoln Northeast 52, Columbus 34
Lincoln Southeast 78, Grand Island 33
Louisville 27, Johnson County Central 24
Malcolm 50, Beatrice 41
McCool Junction 61, Shelby/Rising City 49
Medicine Valley 38, South Loup 33
Meridian 57, Giltner 10
Milford 31, Centennial 18
Millard West 56, Omaha Marian 39
Norfolk 55, Fremont 45
Norris 49, Seward 27
North Bend Central 50, Battle Creek 31
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Mead 16
Omaha Central 63, Papillion-LaVista 43
Omaha Duchesne Academy 61, Omaha Mercy 34
Omaha North 61, Omaha Northwest 41
Omaha South 54, Elkhorn South 45
Overton 56, Pleasanton 32
Papillion-LaVista South 43, Gretna 35
Parkview Christian 42, Nebraska Christian 41
Paxton 55, Maxwell 35
Ponca 73, Tri County Northeast 23
Raymond Central 48, Douglas County West 31
Riverside 50, Harvard 29
Shelton 59, Red Cloud 20
Silver Lake 46, Kenesaw 37
Southern Valley 62, Superior 55
Southwest 44, Arapahoe 33
St. Paul 63, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Sterling 69, Pawnee City 14
Sutton 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 32
Thayer Central 55, Heartland 21
Twin Loup 58, Sandhills Valley 37
Wakefield 54, Stanton 30
Weeping Water 51, Nebraska Lutheran 37
Wilber-Clatonia 53, Sandy Creek 52
Wood River 45, Blue Hill 42
York 47, Aurora 34
Yutan 56, Conestoga 20
Lakota Nation Invitational=
He Sapa Bracket=
Omaha Nation 59, Oelrichs, S.D. 23
Santee 68, Crazy Horse, S.D. 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ainsworth vs. Broken Bow, ppd.
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Nebraska City, ppd.
Banner County vs. Potter-Dix, ppd.
Bayard vs. Garden County, ppd.
Bennett County, S.D. vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.
Chadron vs. Scottsbluff, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Creighton vs. Winside, ppd.
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Summerland, ppd.
Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Lusk, Wyo. vs. Crawford, ppd.
Minatare vs. Arthur County, ppd.
Mitchell vs. Alliance, ppd.
Mullen vs. Cody-Kilgore, ppd.
Ogallala vs. Gering, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Sidney vs. Torrington, Wyo., ppd.
South Platte vs. Wauneta-Palisade, ppd.
Stuart vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd.
Walthill vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/