Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 39, Bayard 26

Alma 51, Medicine Valley 39

Amherst 71, Gothenburg 54

Ansley-Litchfield 59, Sandhills/Thedford 44

Ashland-Greenwood 52, Wahoo 49

Aurora 50, Norris 45

Bancroft-Rosalie 69, Pender 29

Bellevue West 77, Park Hill, Mo. 53

Bishop Neumann 59, Omaha Gross Catholic 55

Blair 57, Hastings 37

Boone Central 50, Kearney Catholic 30

Cedar Bluffs 28, Dorchester 26

Chadron 67, Torrington, Wyo. 59

Columbus Lakeview 58, Clarkson/Leigh 50

Columbus Scotus 47, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 35

Concordia, Kan. 53, Clay Center 47

Crete 64, Waverly 38

Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Sandy Creek 37

Douglas County West 56, West Point-Beemer 38

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Wauneta-Palisade 22

Elkhorn Mount Michael 74, Lincoln Lutheran 54

Elmwood-Murdock 58, Falls City 37

Fillmore Central 53, Hastings St. Cecilia 45, OT

Friend 71, Exeter/Milligan 47

Gordon/Rushville 45, Hyannis 38

Grand Island Central Catholic 38, Seward 29

Gregory, S.D. 58, North Central 44

Hampton 58, Meridian 46

Hershey 43, Broken Bow 34

Holdrege 51, Lexington 44

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 65, Fairbury 49

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Nebraska Christian 43

Johnson-Brock 59, Sterling 23

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 58, Bloomfield 49

Leyton 53, Arthur County 20

    • Malcolm 61, Louisville 45

    Milford 51, North Bend Central 42

    Minden 57, Gibbon 13

    Neligh-Oakdale 64, Twin River 51

    Norfolk Catholic 56, Winnebago 46

    North Platte St. Patrick’s 51, Elm Creek 44

    Northern Valley, Kan. 66, Arapahoe 45

    O’Neill 74, Crofton 36

    Ogallala 76, Scottsbluff 45

    Omaha Nation 58, Oakland-Craig 55

    Omaha Westside 54, Owasso, Okla. 42

    Osceola 79, Nebraska Lutheran 69

    Pawnee City 57, Weeping Water 40

    Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30

    Potter-Dix 61, Minatare 16

    Riverside 64, Twin Loup 34

    Shelton 67, Lawrence-Nelson 41

    Southern Valley 51, Southwest 38

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Franklin 42

    Tri County 52, Falls City Sacred Heart 46

    Wakefield 51, Hartington-Newcastle 22

    Wayne 55, Guardian Angels 26

    Wilber-Clatonia 49, Thayer Central 43

    Winside 44, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 31

    Wisner-Pilger 71, Stanton 51

    Wynot 52, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 40

    York 59, Adams Central 45

    Yutan 65, Raymond Central 40

    Harrison Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Crawford 34, Morrill 28

    Third Place=

    Hay Springs 60, Sioux County 23

    Knight Holiday Classic=

    Hartington Cedar Catholic 77, Archbishop Bergan 72

    South Sioux City 73, Parkview Christian 59

    Maxwell Booster Club Tournament=

    Championship=

    South Loup 50, Maxwell 26

    Third Place=

    Sandhills Valley 64, Brady 40

    Metro Holiday Tournament=

    Bellevue East 65, Omaha Benson 54

    Omaha Burke 81, Buena Vista 32

    Papillion-LaVista 72, Omaha South 42

    Westview 79, Omaha Northwest 39

    Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament=

    Championship=

    Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Paxton 50

    Pleasanton Holiday Tournament=

    Third Place=

    Cambridge 53, Anselmo-Merna 28

    Runza Holiday Classic=

    Central City 49, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 33

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

