Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 61, Grand Island Central Catholic 34

Freeman 75, Riverside, Oakland, Iowa 54

Harlan, Iowa 70, North Bend Central 47

Hitchcock County 56, Wallace 20

Millard North 64, Tolton Catholic, Mo. 60

Omaha Bryan 54, Westview 53

Paxton 49, Maxwell 30

MAC Tournament=

Consolation=

Banner County 48, Creek Valley 32

RCC Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 89, South Sioux City 57

RPAC Tournament=

East Division=

Arapahoe 56, Southwest 34

Cambridge 43, Medicine Valley 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sidney vs. Yuma, Colo., ccd.

___

