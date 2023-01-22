Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 61, Grand Island Central Catholic 34
Freeman 75, Riverside, Oakland, Iowa 54
Harlan, Iowa 70, North Bend Central 47
Hitchcock County 56, Wallace 20
Millard North 64, Tolton Catholic, Mo. 60
Omaha Bryan 54, Westview 53
Paxton 49, Maxwell 30
MAC Tournament=
Consolation=
Banner County 48, Creek Valley 32
RCC Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 89, South Sioux City 57
RPAC Tournament=
East Division=
Arapahoe 56, Southwest 34
Cambridge 43, Medicine Valley 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sidney vs. Yuma, Colo., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/