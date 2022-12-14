AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 75, Southwest 52

Ashland-Greenwood 76, Conestoga 45

Bancroft-Rosalie 61, Walthill 48

Bertrand 45, Hi-Line 39

Bishop Neumann 52, Aquinas 28

Blair 70, Schuyler 17

Boone Central 74, Twin River 29

Central City 54, Minden 50

Centura 51, Central Valley 35

Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Deshler 29

Douglas County West 44, Arlington 26

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Elkhorn Valley 40

Elkhorn South 57, Omaha North 52

Grand Island Northwest 49, Malcolm 48

Hampton 75, Elba 51

Harvard 52, Dorchester 40

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Ord 37

Holdrege 65, Sandy Creek 37

Johnson-Brock 63, Diller-Odell 19

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 52, Ponca 40

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Seward 39

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Columbus Lakeview 51

Loomis 60, Cambridge 40

Madison 55, Plainview 48

Millard North 61, Millard West 47

Norris 60, Elkhorn Mount Michael 44

Omaha Benson 60, Omaha South 41

Omaha Concordia 68, Columbus Scotus 52

Omaha Westside 66, Millard South 51

ADVERTISEMENT

Overton 72, Anselmo-Merna 30

Palmyra 76, Johnson County Central 42

Pierce 51, O’Neill 36

Platteview 53, Beatrice 51

Red Cloud 51, Wilcox-Hildreth 25

Twin Loup 38, Palmer 27

Winside 57, St. Edward 36

York 74, Elkhorn 59

Yutan 37, Fort Calhoun 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hay Springs vs. Hemingford, ccd.

Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.

Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.

Summerland vs. Stuart, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.