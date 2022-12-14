Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 75, Southwest 52
Ashland-Greenwood 76, Conestoga 45
Bancroft-Rosalie 61, Walthill 48
Bertrand 45, Hi-Line 39
Bishop Neumann 52, Aquinas 28
Blair 70, Schuyler 17
Boone Central 74, Twin River 29
Central City 54, Minden 50
Centura 51, Central Valley 35
Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Deshler 29
Douglas County West 44, Arlington 26
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Elkhorn Valley 40
Elkhorn South 57, Omaha North 52
Grand Island Northwest 49, Malcolm 48
Hampton 75, Elba 51
Harvard 52, Dorchester 40
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Ord 37
Holdrege 65, Sandy Creek 37
Johnson-Brock 63, Diller-Odell 19
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 52, Ponca 40
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Seward 39
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 59, Columbus Lakeview 51
Loomis 60, Cambridge 40
Madison 55, Plainview 48
Millard North 61, Millard West 47
Norris 60, Elkhorn Mount Michael 44
Omaha Benson 60, Omaha South 41
Omaha Concordia 68, Columbus Scotus 52
Omaha Westside 66, Millard South 51
Overton 72, Anselmo-Merna 30
Palmyra 76, Johnson County Central 42
Pierce 51, O’Neill 36
Platteview 53, Beatrice 51
Red Cloud 51, Wilcox-Hildreth 25
Twin Loup 38, Palmer 27
Winside 57, St. Edward 36
York 74, Elkhorn 59
Yutan 37, Fort Calhoun 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hay Springs vs. Hemingford, ccd.
Paxton vs. Perkins County, ppd.
Potter-Dix vs. Leyton, ppd.
Summerland vs. Stuart, ppd.
