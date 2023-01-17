Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora 54, Hastings 43
Bancroft-Rosalie 48, Homer 43
Bridgeport 65, Sutherland 24
Chase County 55, Hershey 32
Colome, S.D. 64, Cody-Kilgore 48
Fort Calhoun 55, West Point-Beemer 37
Franklin 57, Harvard 24
Fullerton 68, Central Valley 56
Hastings St. Cecilia 53, Superior 18
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Elba 19
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 80, Stanton 46
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 56, Plainview 33
Nebraska Christian 64, St. Edward 37
O’Neill 61, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Omaha Skutt Catholic 90, Sioux City, West, Iowa 54
Riverside 64, Burwell 45
Santee 52, Boyd County 51
Winside 42, Madison 41
Wynot 54, Pender 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/