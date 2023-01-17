AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 54, Cozad 34

Arlington 45, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25

Bayard 73, Banner County 7

Boyd County 53, Santee 43

Cedar Bluffs 44, Boys Town 39

Crawford 51, Hemingford 33

Franklin 52, Harvard 21

Garden County 33, Potter-Dix 27

Hartington Cedar Catholic 37, West Holt 21

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Stanton 56

Mound City, Mo. 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30

O’Neill 61, Neligh-Oakdale 29

Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, Sioux City, West, Iowa 34

Pender 31, Wynot 27

Superior 36, Hastings St. Cecilia 35

West Point-Beemer 61, Fort Calhoun 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.