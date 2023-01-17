Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 54, Cozad 34
Arlington 45, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25
Bayard 73, Banner County 7
Boyd County 53, Santee 43
Cedar Bluffs 44, Boys Town 39
Crawford 51, Hemingford 33
Franklin 52, Harvard 21
Garden County 33, Potter-Dix 27
Hartington Cedar Catholic 37, West Holt 21
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 66, Stanton 56
Mound City, Mo. 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 30
O’Neill 61, Neligh-Oakdale 29
Omaha Skutt Catholic 70, Sioux City, West, Iowa 34
Pender 31, Wynot 27
Superior 36, Hastings St. Cecilia 35
West Point-Beemer 61, Fort Calhoun 43
