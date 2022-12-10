AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 54, Gothenburg 37

Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 50

Arcadia-Loup City 38, Gibbon 25

Archbishop Bergan 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 16

Battle Creek 59, Wakefield 57

Bayard 62, Banner County 12

Blair 54, Plattsmouth 15

Bloomfield 64, Winside 38

Bridgeport 80, Hemingford 8

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 47, Dorchester 35

Cambridge 62, South Loup 54

Centura 45, Central City 20

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Bancroft-Rosalie 29

Columbus Lakeview 47, Aurora 29

Columbus Scotus 57, Grand Island Central Catholic 47

Cross County 49, Meridian 30

Douglas County West 45, Fort Calhoun 42

Elkhorn North 65, Bennington 22

Elmwood-Murdock 28, Auburn 27

Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Friend 24

Fillmore Central 33, Freeman 30

Fremont 71, Westview 47

Fullerton 39, Ansley-Litchfield 35

Grand Island Northwest 36, Crete 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 58, O’Neill 39

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Doniphan-Trumbull 22

Hay Springs 51, Hot Springs, S.D. 44

Heartland 44, Exeter/Milligan 38

Hershey 60, Cozad 27

Howells/Dodge 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55

Johnson-Brock 60, Falls City 51

Kearney Catholic 46, Ord 35

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 59, Tri County Northeast 28

Lawrence-Nelson 51, Franklin 7

Lincoln Christian 63, Lincoln Lutheran 35

Lincoln East 45, Columbus 25

    • Lincoln High 53, Kearney 39

    Lincoln Northeast 62, Buena Vista 12

    Lincoln Pius X 38, Omaha Marian 25

    Lincoln Southwest 57, Grand Island 15

    Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 35

    Millard West 54, Omaha Benson 41

    Morrill 58, Garden County 54

    Nebraska City Lourdes 55, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 31

    Niobrara/Verdigre 45, Summerland 31

    Norfolk Catholic 36, Bishop Neumann 31

    Norris 46, Elkhorn 18

    Ogallala 46, Holdrege 28

    Omaha Central 73, Omaha Northwest 23

    Omaha Skutt Catholic 60, North Platte 27

    Osceola 45, Hampton 30

    Overton 41, Axtell 24

    Palmer 48, St. Edward 21

    Palmyra 58, Mead 14

    Paxton 34, Brady 27

    Pender 50, Oakland-Craig 43

    Pierce 43, Boone Central 31

    Plainview 45, Elgin Public/Pope John 40

    Pleasanton 62, Hi-Line 34

    Potter-Dix 41, Creek Valley 37

    Ravenna 61, Burwell 17

    Raymond Central 38, Wilber-Clatonia 13

    Shelby/Rising City 46, Giltner 25

    Shelton 64, Kenesaw 27

    Sidney 36, Chase County 35

    Silver Lake 57, Elba 15

    Southern 42, Tri County 32

    Stuart 34, Twin Loup 31

    Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Elm Creek 28

    Wahoo 49, Wayne 35

    West Holt 34, Ainsworth 31

    Wynot 50, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 22

    Cattle Trail Invitational=

    Consolation Semifinal=

    Arapahoe 51, Dundy County-Stratton 28

    Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 41, Hitchcock County 29

    Semifinal=

    Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Medicine Valley 30

    Southwest 66, Wauneta-Palisade 31

    Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

    Scottsbluff 48, Worland, Wyo. 32

    Topside Invitational Tournament=

    Colby, Kan. 68, McCook 53

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

