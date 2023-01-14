AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 48, Lexington 21

Bellevue East 66, Grand Island 11

Centennial 31, Central City 19

Creek Valley 48, Banner County 37

Hay Springs 57, Potter-Dix 42

Heartland Lutheran 42, Elba 20

Hershey 50, Holdrege 30

Millard North 69, Lincoln East 44

Norris 60, Crete 26

Omaha Benson 50, Fremont 46

Omaha Mercy 45, Louisville 36

Overton 50, Bertrand 19

Papillion-LaVista 76, Norfolk 65

Seward 55, Waverly 52

Shelby/Rising City 39, Nebraska Lutheran 37

Tri County Northeast 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30

Wahoo 69, Douglas County West 45

Fairfax Tournament=

Third Place=

Falls City 35, West Nodaway, Mo. 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

