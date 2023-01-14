Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 48, Lexington 21
Bellevue East 66, Grand Island 11
Centennial 31, Central City 19
Creek Valley 48, Banner County 37
Hay Springs 57, Potter-Dix 42
Heartland Lutheran 42, Elba 20
Hershey 50, Holdrege 30
Millard North 69, Lincoln East 44
Norris 60, Crete 26
Omaha Benson 50, Fremont 46
Omaha Mercy 45, Louisville 36
Overton 50, Bertrand 19
Papillion-LaVista 76, Norfolk 65
Seward 55, Waverly 52
Shelby/Rising City 39, Nebraska Lutheran 37
Tri County Northeast 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 30
Wahoo 69, Douglas County West 45
Fairfax Tournament=
Third Place=
Falls City 35, West Nodaway, Mo. 30
