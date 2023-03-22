AP NEWS
Sports on TV for Thursday, March 23

By The Associated PressMarch 22, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, March 23

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Geelong

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Brisbane

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

SECN — Georgia at Auburn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: Black Hills St. vs. West Liberty, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCAA Division II Tournament: CS San Bernardino vs. Nova Southeastern, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

6:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Kansas St., Sweet Sixteen, New York

7:15 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen, Las Vegas

8:45 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Tennessee, Sweet Sixteen, New York

9:45 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Sweet Sixteen, Las Vegas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: W. Michigan vs. Boston U., Regional Semifinal, Manchester, N.H.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota St. vs. St. Cloud State., Regional Semifinal, Fargo, N.D.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Denver, Regional Semifinal, Manchester, N.H.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Canisius vs. Minnesota, Regional Semifinal, Fargo, N.D.

MLB

    • FIGURE SKATING

    6 a.m.

    USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Men’s Short, Saitama, Japan

    8 a.m.

    USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Pairs Free, Saitama, Japan (Taped)

    6:30 a.m. (Friday)

    USA — ISU: The World Figure Skating Championships, Women’s Free, Saitama, Japan

    GOLF

    10:30 a.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

    2 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC Dell Technologies, Match Play - Day 2, Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

    9 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club, Gold Canyon, Ariz. (Taped)

    HORSE RACING

    3 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    MLB BASEBALL

    3 a.m.

    MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

    6 a.m.

    MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs, Oakland, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

    1 p.m.

    MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.

    4 p.m.

    MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. San Diego (Split Squad), Peoria, Ariz.

    9 p.m.

    MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Texas, Surprise, Ariz.

    12 a.m. (Friday)

    MLBN — Spring Training: Washington vs. Houston, West Palm Beach, Fla. (Taped)

    3 a.m. (Friday)

    MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona (Split Squad) vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

    6 a.m. (Friday)

    MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit (Split Squad) vs. Philadelphia, Clearwater, Fla. (Taped)

    NBA BASKETBALL

    7 p.m.

    NBATV — New York at Orlando

    10:30 p.m.

    NBATV — Oklahoma City at LA Clippers

    NHL HOCKEY

    6:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Minnesota at Philadelphia

    9 p.m.

    ESPN — Pittsburgh at Dallas

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    10:45 a.m.

    FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Slovenia at Kazakhstan, Group H

    3:30 p.m.

    FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: England at Italy, Group C

    2:30 a.m. (Friday)

    FS1 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying: Finland at Denmark, Group H (Taped)

    TENNIS

    11 a.m.

    TENNIS — Miami Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

