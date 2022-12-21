AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 68, American Falls 58

Ambrose 58, Cole Valley 36

Butte County 59, Raft River 47

Caldwell 68, Ontario, Ore. 33

Firth 43, West Side 41

Fruitland 55, Buhl 29

Glenns Ferry 45, Rimrock 41

Grace Lutheran 50, Leadore 16

Jerome 56, Mountain Home 47

Mackay 44, N. Gem 39

Melba 59, Homedale 52

Mountain View 74, Pueblo Central, Colo. 42

Potlatch 65, Garfield-Palouse, Wash. 24

Wendell 43, Valley 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lake City vs. North Central, Wash., ppd.

___

