AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Rogers, Hanson help No. 17 Oregon women beat USC 73-45

January 2, 2023 GMT

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Endyia Rogers had 19 points, six assists and three steals against her former team and Taya Hanson had season highs with 17 points and five made 3-pointers to help No. 17 Oregon beat Southern California 73-45 Sunday.

Oregon (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) had lost back-to-back games, falling 84-67 to No. 3 Ohio State at the San Diego Invitational on Dec. 21 before an 82-74 loss against No. 10 UCLA on Friday but bounced back with a convincing win that stretched its win streak against the Trojans to 13 games.

The Ducks led by double figures for the final 31 minutes, 44 seconds and limited USC (11-3, 1-2) to season lows for points and field-goal percentage (23%). Oregon scored 21 points off 20 Trojans turnovers.

Rogers scored eight points before Hanson’s first 3-pointer of the game gave Oregon a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. Te-Hina Paopao and Chance Gray made back-to-back baskets to open the second quarter before Taylor Bigby hit a 3-pointer with 8:25 left in the second that snapped the Trojans’ scoring drought of 5-plus minutes. Kayla Williams scored inside to trim USC’s deficit to 26-16 but Oregon’s Kennedy Basham answered with a layup and Rogers followed with a three-point play just 39 seconds later.

Women's college basketball

  • The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

  • Jones' hot hand powers No. 2 Stanford past rival Cal 90-69

  • Popovich, Parker, Nowitzki, Wade among Hall of Fame nominees

  • No. 9 UConn coach Auriemma to miss 2nd straight game

    • ADVERTISEMENT

    Gray finished with 14 points and Phillipina Kyei added six points, 20 rebounds, three assists and four blocks for Oregon. Kyei, who has grabbed double-digit rebounds in six consecutive games and nine of the last 10, became the first Ducks player with at least 20 rebounds in a game since Jillian Alleyne grabbed 21 in a win over Arizona State in January of 2016.

    Rayah Marshall led USC with 14 points and 11 rebounds but made just 3 of 15 from the field.

    Rogers averaged nearly 14 points per game in two seasons with the Trojans, twice earning all-Pac-12 honors, including a first-team selection as a sophomore in 2020-21.

    UP NEXT

    USC

    Oregon plays at Arizona State on Friday

    USC wraps up a three-game road trip at No. 10 UCLA on Jan. 8

    ___

    AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.