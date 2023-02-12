Bessoir scores 20, No. 18 UCLA holds off Oregon 67-57

UCLA guard Camryn Brown, left, celebrates with teammates guard Charisma Osborne, second from left, forward Gabriela Jaquez, second from right, and forward Emily Bessoir after they defeated Oregon 67-57 in an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emily Bessoir hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Londynn Jones scored 17 points and No. 18 UCLA held on to beat Oregon 67-57 Sunday, handing the Ducks their fifth consecutive loss.

Oregon (14-11, 5-9 Pac-12) has lost six of its last seven games and is in the midst of its longest skid since the 2015-16 campaign — coach Kelly Graves’ second season with the program.

No. 18 UCLA (19-6, 8-5) has won three games in a row following a three-game skid.

Charisma Osborne added 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Bruins.

Endyia Rogers scored seven points in an 11-4 run, including a 3-pointer that capped the spurt, to tie the game at 55-all with three minutes to play. The Ducks missed their final five field-goal attempts from there.

Kiki Rice answered with a layup that gave UCLA the lead for good, Bessoir scored in the lane and Jones followed with a layup for a 61-55 lead with 1:47 remaining. Grace VanSlooten made two free throws 20 seconds later, but Osborne sandwiched a layup and a free throw around a 3-pointer by Bessoir to cap the scoring.

Rogers led Oregon with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. VanSlooten and Chance Gray added 13 points apiece. Te-Hina Paopao, who came in averaging 11.6 points per game, finished with a season-low two points on 1-of-9 shooting.

UP NEXT

Oregon plays the third of four straight road games against Washington State on Thursday

UCLA heads north to play Thursday at California

