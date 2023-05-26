AP NEWS
    Giakoumakis and Atlanta United visit Orlando City

    By The Associated PressMay 26, 2023 GMT

    Atlanta United FC (6-4-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (5-4-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

    Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Orlando City SC +125, Atlanta United FC +206, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

    BOTTOM LINE: Giorgos Giakoumakis leads Atlanta United into a matchup with Orlando City after scoring two goals against the Chicago Fire.

    Orlando is 3-3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is third in the Eastern Conference drawing 65 corner kicks, averaging 5.0 per game.

    United is 3-3-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. United leads the Eastern Conference with 66 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game. United is also the MLS leader with 28 goals.

    Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Ercan Kara has four goals and one assist for Orlando. Martin Ojeda has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

    Giakoumakis has eight goals for United. Andrew Gutman has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

    • LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

    United: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

    NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Thomas Williams (injured), Michael Halliday (injured), Luca Petrasso (injured).

    United: Caleb Wiley (injured), Amar Sejdic (injured), Erik Lopez (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

