CF Montreal takes shutout streak into matchup against Orlando City

Orlando City SC (4-3-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. CF Montreal (3-6-0, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Montreal +122, Orlando City SC +210, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: CF Montreal comes into a matchup with Orlando City after putting together two straight shutout wins.

Montreal is 2-3-0 in conference games. Montreal is 1-2 in one-goal matches.

Orlando is 2-2-2 in conference games. Orlando is 3-0-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathieu Choiniere has scored two goals with two assists for Montreal. Romell Quioto has two goals.

Duncan McGuire has scored three goals with one assist for Orlando. Facundo Torres has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Montreal: Averaging 0.8 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Orlando: Averaging 1.1 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Jojea Kwizera (injured), Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (injured), Mason Toye (injured), Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Romell Quioto (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).

Orlando: Duncan McGuire (injured), Luca Petrasso (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .