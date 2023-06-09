Torres leads Orlando City against the Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids (2-8-7, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (6-4-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Orlando City SC -119, Colorado +305, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Facundo Torres leads Orlando City into a matchup with the Colorado Rapids following a two-goal outing against the New York Red Bulls.

Orlando is 2-3-3 at home. Orlando has a 3-0-1 record in games it records a pair of goals.

The Rapids are 2-4-3 in road games. The Rapids rank eighth in the MLS with 75 shots on goal, averaging 4.4 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ercan Kara has four goals and one assist for Orlando. Torres has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Lalas Abubakar has two goals for the Rapids. Michael Barrios has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Rapids: 1-5-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Abdi Salim (injured), Luca Petrasso (injured), Michael Halliday (injured), Gaston Gonzalez (injured).

Rapids: Ralph Priso (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Michael Barrios (injured), Diego Rubio (injured), Max (injured), Darren Yapi (injured), Abraham Rodriguez (injured), Jack Price (injured).

