    Columbus Crew play Orlando City in conference action

    By The Associated PressMay 12, 2023 GMT

    Orlando City SC (4-4-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (4-4-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

    Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

    BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Crew host Orlando City in Eastern Conference play.

    The Crew are 3-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Crew have a 0-3 record in one-goal games.

    Orlando is 2-3-2 against conference opponents. Orlando ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 41 shots on goal, averaging 4.1 per game.

    Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Zelarrayan has scored four goals with three assists for the Crew. Christian Ramirez has three goals over the last 10 games.

    Duncan McGuire has three goals and one assist for Orlando. Ivan Angulo has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Crew: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

    Orlando: 4-4-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

    NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Crew: Luis Diaz (injured), Kevin Molino (injured), Josh Williams (injured), Eloy Room (injured), Will Sands (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).

    Orlando: Luca Petrasso (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured).

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

