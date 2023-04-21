D.C. United faces Orlando City following shutout win

DC United (2-4-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (3-2-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Orlando City SC -109, DC United +274, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out CF Montreal 1-0, D.C. United visits Orlando City.

Orlando is 2-1-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is third in the MLS giving up seven goals.

United is 2-4-2 against Eastern Conference teams. United ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference drawing 36 corner kicks, averaging 4.5 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan McGuire has scored two goals with one assist for Orlando. Ivan Angulo has two goals.

Christian Benteke has three goals for United. Mateusz Klich has one goal and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Orlando: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

United: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Ercan Kara (injured).

United: Chris Durkin (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Martin Rodriguez (injured), Andy Najar (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .