LA Galaxy face Orlando City after shutout victory

LA Galaxy (1-4-3, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (3-3-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Austin 2-0, the LA Galaxy play Orlando City.

Orlando is 1-3-1 at home. Orlando ranks 10th in the league drawing 44 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

The Galaxy are 0-2-2 in road games. The Galaxy have drawn an MLS-leading 69 corner kicks, averaging 8.6 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan McGuire has scored three goals with one assist for Orlando. Ivan Angulo has two goals.

Jalen Neal has scored one goal for the Galaxy. Tyler Boyd has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Orlando: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Galaxy: Averaging 0.9 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 8.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Michael Halliday (injured).

Galaxy: Chris Mavinga (injured), Jonathan Bond (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .