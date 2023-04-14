Minnesota United faces Orlando City in non-conference matchup

Orlando City SC (2-2-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (3-1-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Minnesota United FC +114, Orlando City SC +232, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United plays Orlando City in non-conference play.

United is 0-0-2 at home. United ranks seventh in the Western Conference with seven goals led by Luis Amarilla with two.

Orlando is 1-0-1 in road games. Orlando ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference drawing 29 corner kicks, averaging 4.8 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarilla has scored two goals for United. Mender Garcia Torres has two goals.

Martin Ojeda has two goals and one assist for Orlando. Facundo Torres has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.2 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Orlando: Averaging 0.8 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Ryen Jiba (injured), Emanuel Reynoso (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured).

Orlando: Ercan Kara (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .