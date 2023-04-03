Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina visits Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (37-34-6, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (49-18-9, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes take on the Ottawa Senators.

Carolina has a 49-18-9 record overall and a 26-10-3 record on its home ice. The Hurricanes have gone 43-4-5 when scoring three or more goals.

Ottawa has a 15-20-3 record on the road and a 37-34-6 record overall. The Senators are second in the league with 351 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Hurricanes won 4-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has 23 goals and 32 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Claude Giroux has scored 29 goals with 42 assists for the Senators. Brady Tkachuk has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles), Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (illness), Andrei Svechnikov: out for season (knee).

Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Parker Kelly: out for season (knee cap), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Ridly Greig: out (sternum), Derick Brassard: out (fibula), Thomas Chabot: out (upper body), Jakob Chychrun: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .