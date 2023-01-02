Ottawa hosts Columbus after Stuetzle’s 2-goal showing

Columbus Blue Jackets (11-22-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (17-17-3, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Tim Stuetzle’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Senators’ 3-1 win.

Ottawa is 17-17-3 overall and 10-8-1 in home games. The Senators have given up 116 goals while scoring 111 for a -5 scoring differential.

Columbus has a 2-11-1 record in road games and an 11-22-2 record overall. The Blue Jackets have allowed 137 goals while scoring 94 for a -43 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stuetzle has scored 14 goals with 19 assists for the Senators. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 10 goals and 27 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Mathieu Joseph: out (lower body), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (face), Rourke Chartier: out (upper-body), Tyler Motte: out (finger), Jacob Bernard-Docker: out (ankle).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (covid-19), Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Yegor Chinakhov: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Boone Jenner: out (thumb).

