Biggar, North dropped by Wales for England game in 6 Nations

Wales head coach Warren Gatland during the players warm up before start of the Six Nations rugby union international match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Wales head coach Warren Gatland during the players warm up before start of the Six Nations rugby union international match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Dan Biggar was demoted to the bench and George North was dropped from the squad entirely as Wales coach Warren Gatland made more big calls for the Six Nations match against England on Saturday.

It has already been a tumultuous week for Welsh rugby, with its players only backing down from the threat of strike action on Wednesday amid a contractual dispute with authorities.

Now much of the talk will be about another intriguing selection from Gatland, who is searching for the right combination in his team after losses to Ireland and Scotland at the start of his second spell in charge of Wales.

Owen Williams was preferred to Biggar at flyhalf when Gatland named his team on Thursday while North was replaced at center by 20-year-old Mason Grady, who will make his international debut. As part of a heavily reshuffled backline, Leigh Halfpenny came in for Liam Williams at fullback and Louis Rees-Zammit was fit enough to return on the wing in place of Rio Dyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the pack, Gatland has reverted to experience with lock Alun Wyn Jones and back-row forwards Taulupe Faletau and Justin Tipuric all returning after being left out of the starting team for the loss at Murrayfield in Round 2. That brings nearly 350 test caps worth of experience back into the forwards.

England made only one change to the team that started the 31-14 win over Italy two weeks ago, recalling Anthony Watson on the left wing in place of Ollie Hassell-Collins

Lock Courtney Lawes was back on the bench after recovering from injury.

___

Lineups:

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Adams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, Louis Rees-Zammit, Owen Williams, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Christ Tshiunza, Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens (captain), Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Bradley Roberts, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Kieran Hardy, Dan Biggar, Nick Tompkins.

England: Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Anthony Watson, Owen Farrell (captain), Jack van Poortvliet; Alex Dombrandt, Jack Willis, Lewis Ludlam, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Courtney Lawes, Ben Curry, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports