Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adair Co. 62, Lynn Camp 52

Ashland Blazer 57, St. Henry 38

Ballard Memorial 46, Dawson Springs 45

Bardstown 67, North Oldham 62

Bath Co. 61, Powell Co. 53

Bellevue 53, Boone Co. 50, OT

Bethlehem 76, Mercer Co. 51

Bowling Green 54, Pikeville 37

Breckinridge Co. 57, Owensboro Apollo 53

Bullitt Central 58, Frankfort 39

Bullitt East 61, Owensboro Catholic 51

Carroll County, Va. 60, Barren Co. 43

Central Hardin 37, Lex. Tates Creek 36

Chapman, S.C. 61, Trimble Co. 41

Cin. Mercy-McAuley, Ohio 53, Villa Madonna 14

Clay Co. 43, Middlesboro 32

Cooper 59, Elizabethtown 41

Corbin 93, Greenwood 79

Danville 57, Nelson Co. 42

Dresden, Tenn. 67, Christian Fellowship 54

Estill Co. 62, Harlan 38

Floyd Central 58, Clinton Co. 44

Franklin Co. 59, Oldham County 24

George Rogers Clark 54, Notre Dame 42

Glasgow 51, Pike Co. Central 41

Grant Co. 49, LaRue Co. 34

Hancock Co. 47, Henry Co. 36

Harlan Co. 68, Claiborne County, Tenn. 57, OT

Harlan Co. 70, Lee High, Va. 22

Harpeth Hall, Tenn. 55, Franklin-Simpson 49

Highlands 55, Lex. Bryan Station 49

Hopkins Co. Central 57, Webster Co. 42

Jenkins 55, Hancock County, Tenn. 48

June Buchanan 55, Fairview 44

Knott Co. Central 63, East Jessamine 22

Lex. Henry Clay 63, Lawrence Co. 57

    • Lex. Sayre 58, Garrard Co. 40

    Lou. Assumption 68, Holmes 18

    Lou. Portland Christian 70, Lou. Holy Cross 35

    Lou. Sacred Heart 57, La Jolla Country Day, Calif. 40

    Lou. Seneca 43, Lou. Western 32

    Lou. Southern 52, Lou. Waggener 48

    Madisonville-North Hopkins 73, North Hardin 68

    Marshall Co. 44, Mayfield 41, OT

    Martin County 62, Battery Creek, S.C. 40

    Mingo Central, W.Va. 60, East Ridge 25

    Morgan Co. 40, Johnson Central 33

    Nashville Christian, Tenn. 57, Whitefield Academy 45

    Newport Central Catholic 59, Lloyd Memorial 44

    North Bullitt 54, Ludlow 40

    Paintsville 66, Notre Dame, Tenn. 52

    Raceland 63, Carroll Co. 55

    Russell Co. 39, Warren Central 27

    Russellville 63, Allen Co.-Scottsville 51

    Ryle 64, Meade Co. 45

    Scott County, Tenn. 45, McCreary Central 38

    Shelby Co. 68, Williamstown 31

    Somerset 62, Washington Co. 34

    Taylor Co. 57, Letcher County Central 36

    Twin Springs, Va. 54, Phelps 44

    Union Co. 72, Ohio Co. 55

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.