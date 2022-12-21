Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adair Co. 62, Lynn Camp 52
Ashland Blazer 57, St. Henry 38
Ballard Memorial 46, Dawson Springs 45
Bardstown 67, North Oldham 62
Bath Co. 61, Powell Co. 53
Bellevue 53, Boone Co. 50, OT
Bethlehem 76, Mercer Co. 51
Bowling Green 54, Pikeville 37
Breckinridge Co. 57, Owensboro Apollo 53
Bullitt Central 58, Frankfort 39
Bullitt East 61, Owensboro Catholic 51
Carroll County, Va. 60, Barren Co. 43
Central Hardin 37, Lex. Tates Creek 36
Chapman, S.C. 61, Trimble Co. 41
Cin. Mercy-McAuley, Ohio 53, Villa Madonna 14
Clay Co. 43, Middlesboro 32
Cooper 59, Elizabethtown 41
Corbin 93, Greenwood 79
Danville 57, Nelson Co. 42
Dresden, Tenn. 67, Christian Fellowship 54
Estill Co. 62, Harlan 38
Floyd Central 58, Clinton Co. 44
Franklin Co. 59, Oldham County 24
George Rogers Clark 54, Notre Dame 42
Glasgow 51, Pike Co. Central 41
Grant Co. 49, LaRue Co. 34
Hancock Co. 47, Henry Co. 36
Harlan Co. 68, Claiborne County, Tenn. 57, OT
Harlan Co. 70, Lee High, Va. 22
Harpeth Hall, Tenn. 55, Franklin-Simpson 49
Highlands 55, Lex. Bryan Station 49
Hopkins Co. Central 57, Webster Co. 42
Jenkins 55, Hancock County, Tenn. 48
June Buchanan 55, Fairview 44
Knott Co. Central 63, East Jessamine 22
Lex. Henry Clay 63, Lawrence Co. 57
Lex. Sayre 58, Garrard Co. 40
Lou. Assumption 68, Holmes 18
Lou. Portland Christian 70, Lou. Holy Cross 35
Lou. Sacred Heart 57, La Jolla Country Day, Calif. 40
Lou. Seneca 43, Lou. Western 32
Lou. Southern 52, Lou. Waggener 48
Madisonville-North Hopkins 73, North Hardin 68
Marshall Co. 44, Mayfield 41, OT
Martin County 62, Battery Creek, S.C. 40
Mingo Central, W.Va. 60, East Ridge 25
Morgan Co. 40, Johnson Central 33
Nashville Christian, Tenn. 57, Whitefield Academy 45
Newport Central Catholic 59, Lloyd Memorial 44
North Bullitt 54, Ludlow 40
Paintsville 66, Notre Dame, Tenn. 52
Raceland 63, Carroll Co. 55
Russell Co. 39, Warren Central 27
Russellville 63, Allen Co.-Scottsville 51
Ryle 64, Meade Co. 45
Scott County, Tenn. 45, McCreary Central 38
Shelby Co. 68, Williamstown 31
Somerset 62, Washington Co. 34
Taylor Co. 57, Letcher County Central 36
Twin Springs, Va. 54, Phelps 44
Union Co. 72, Ohio Co. 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/