Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bell Co. 92, Somerset Christian 73

Bowling Green 67, Pope John Paul II, Tenn. 54

Estill Co. 74, Jackson City 55

Frederick Douglass 73, Lex. Lafayette 55

Hazard 82, Owsley Co. 46

Henderson Co. 66, North Hardin 48

Owensboro Catholic 66, Cane Ridge, Tenn. 42

Whitesville Trinity 78, Crittenden Co. 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Livingston Central vs. Webster Co., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.