Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central 80, Sumner Memorial 38

Deer Isle-Stonington 46, George Stevens 30

East Grand (GHC) 41, Washburn District 14

Ellsworth 89, Mount View 16

Gardiner Area 70, Cony 45

Greely 59, Fryeburg Academy 45

Greenville 44, Shead 33

Houlton 44, Foxcroft Academy 27

Machias 52, Schenck 37

Maine Central Institute 62, Orono 23

Old Town 64, Caribou 42

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 59, Edward Little 40

Penobscot Valley 47, Mattanawcook Academy 41

Presque Isle 62, Winslow 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.