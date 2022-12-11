Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central 80, Sumner Memorial 38
Deer Isle-Stonington 46, George Stevens 30
East Grand (GHC) 41, Washburn District 14
Ellsworth 89, Mount View 16
Gardiner Area 70, Cony 45
Greely 59, Fryeburg Academy 45
Greenville 44, Shead 33
Houlton 44, Foxcroft Academy 27
Machias 52, Schenck 37
Maine Central Institute 62, Orono 23
Old Town 64, Caribou 42
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 59, Edward Little 40
Penobscot Valley 47, Mattanawcook Academy 41
Presque Isle 62, Winslow 18
