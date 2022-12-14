Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brewer 49, Messalonskee 36
Cape Elizabeth 26, Waynflete 17
George Stevens 41, Bucksport 20
Hampden Academy 35, Edward Little 27
Mattanawcook Academy 70, Woodland 31
Mount View 42, Belfast Area 35
Mt. Ararat 55, Camden Hills Regional 32
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 75, Lewiston 34
Penobscot Valley 62, Stearns 35
Sanford 49, Gorham 47
St. Dominic Regional 40, Islesboro Central 19
Thornton Academy 58, Scarborough 33
Washington Academy 47, John Bapst Memorial 45
Wells 49, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 35
Windham 45, South Portland 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/