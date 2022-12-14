AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brewer 49, Messalonskee 36

Cape Elizabeth 26, Waynflete 17

George Stevens 41, Bucksport 20

Hampden Academy 35, Edward Little 27

Mattanawcook Academy 70, Woodland 31

Mount View 42, Belfast Area 35

Mt. Ararat 55, Camden Hills Regional 32

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 75, Lewiston 34

Penobscot Valley 62, Stearns 35

Sanford 49, Gorham 47

St. Dominic Regional 40, Islesboro Central 19

Thornton Academy 58, Scarborough 33

Washington Academy 47, John Bapst Memorial 45

Wells 49, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 35

Windham 45, South Portland 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

