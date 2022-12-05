Injured England allrounder Livingstone to fly back home

England's Liam Livingstone prepares to bowl during a training session, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. England's team arrived in Pakistan to play three-test cricket matches starting from Dec. 1. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — England allrounder Liam Livingstone was ruled out of the remainder of the three-test series in Pakistan on Monday after injuring his right knee during the ongoing first test.

Livingstone, making his test debut, injured his knee while fielding on the boundary on day two of England’s historic first test in Pakistan in 17 years. He didn’t field for the rest of Pakistan’s first innings.

Livingstone made 9 in the first innings and an unbeaten 7 in the second but was clearly in discomfort as England set Pakistan a challenging target of 343.

The allrounder didn’t bowl in the first innings and team management said he would travel back to England on Tuesday to start a rehabilitation program.

England has so far not decided whether to call up a replacement for the remaining two tests in Multan and Karachi.

