England decides to bat first in 2nd test against Pakistan

England's skipper Ben Stokes, left, and his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam wait for toss for second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and decided to bat in the second test against injury-hit Pakistan on Friday.

Fast bowler Mark Wood was the only change in England’s playing XI which beat Pakistan by 74 runs in the landmark first test at Rawalpindi where the visitors made a world-record 506-4 on the first day.

“Hopefully we can go out and set the same sort of benchmark with the bat,” Stokes said at the toss.

Wood, playing his first test since March, replaced injured Liam Livingstone after the allrounder flew back home after injuring his knee during the first test.

Pakistan had to make two forced changes and also dropped experienced No. 3 batter Azhar Ali because of a lack of form.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf was ruled out of the remaining two test matches with a quad injury in the first test and paceman Naseem Shah, who picked up five wickets at Rawalpindi, was pulled out of the second test because of discomfort in his right shoulder that troubled him in the first test.

In a hope that the wicket will suit the spinners, Pakistan awarded a test debut to Abrar Ahmed, who had a prolific domestic season and took 43 wickets.

Allrounders Mohammad Nawaz and Faheem Ashraf were also included in the playing XI as Pakistan included three specialist spinners — Zahid Mahmood, Ahmed and Nawaz.

“We would have batted first too, but the toss is not our hands,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said. “The pitch looks dry and we will have to bowl in the right areas.”

Teams:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali, Abrar Ahmed.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Will Jacks, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

