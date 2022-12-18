Brook’s 111 nudges England ahead in 3rd test vs Pakistan

England's Harry Brook celebrates after scoring century during the second day of third test cricket match between England and Pakistan, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Harry Brook smashed his third successive test century before England’s tailenders frustrated Pakistan and grafted a 50-run first innings lead in the third and final test on Sunday.

Brook followed his centuries in England’s victories at Rawalpindi and Multan with 111 off 150 balls in the dead rubber as the visitors were bowled out for 354 in the final session on the second day.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes, playing his first test on tour, made a resilient 64 while Mark Wood (35) and Ollie Robinson (29) played cameos to edge England ahead of Pakistan’s total of 304.

Pakistan opening pair of Abdullah Shafique (14 not out) and Shan Masood (3 not out) played out nine overs of spin to reach 21-0 at stumps.

“I said to one of my mates I’d like to get two (centuries) before I got here, so it feels very nice to go one better,” Brook said.

Leftarm spinner Nauman Ali (4-120), one of the four changes Pakistan made for the final test, and spinner Abrar Ahmed (4-150) picked up the bulk of the wickets but Brook and Foakes blunted both spinners with a splendid 117-run stand.

Abrar had grabbed an 11-wicket haul in his debut test at Multan before England recorded a stunning 26-run win inside four days. England won the first test at Rawalpindi by 74 runs in dimming light on the last day.

“If we set them a target of in between 200-250, we have a very good chance,” Nauman said. “The ball has already started keeping low and there’s some slow turn for the spinners, so it will be difficult for them in the fourth innings.”

Pakistan had made inroads and reduced England to 145-5 soon after lunch when Ben Stokes (26) was run-out while going for a needless third run. But Brook and Foakes showed plenty of grit on a slow turning wicket with a century-stand before Wood and Robinson added meaningful runs.

Stokes and Brook both ended up at the striker’s end when Stokes called for a third run after Brook drove through midwicket, but hesitated while going for the third run after taking a few steps.

“Probably my fault, the run out,” Brook said. “There was probably three (runs), slightly lazy with my running. I was a bit tired, but it was my fault, I’ll take all the blame.”

The 23-year-old Brook raised his runs tally in England’s first test tour to Pakistan in 17 years to 468 and bettered his countryman David Gower’s record of 449 runs in Pakistan during the 1983-84 tour.

Brook, a 23-year-old Yorkshireman, raised his century off 133 balls before tea with a backfoot driven boundary through covers against spinner Abrar before debutant Mohammad Wasim had him pinned leg before wicket after tea for his first test wicket.

Foakes was unable to play in the first test due to a viral infection but combined well with Brook. He successfully overturned on-field umpire Joel Wilson’s decision when he was ruled out caught close to the wicket on 9 and went on to complete his fifty off 100 balls.

Nauman finally ended Foakes’ solid knock when he swiped at the leftarm spinner and was caught at mid-on.

Earlier, England’s top order slipped against spinners on a wicket that had plenty of variable bounce in the first session and reached 140-4 at lunch after resuming from an overnight 7-1.

Nauman grabbed the wickets of Ben Duckett and Joe Root off successive deliveries and Abrar had Ollie Pope (51) clean bowled soon after he completed his half-century.

Brook survived an lbw television referral against Abrar early in his fluent knock, but dominated the legspinner by smashing three sixes against him before raising his half century off 73 balls.

Pope and Duckett made a steady start against seamer Mohammad Wasim after England resumed on 7-1. Debutant Wasim, 21, was taken out of the attack after conceding 19 runs off his first two overs allowing Pakistan spinners to seize control.

Duckett hit Abrar for a straight six and took the total to 58 before Nauman had the lefthander trapped lbw for 26. Joe Root then fell first ball with Agha Salman grabbing a clean low catch at slip.

Pope completed his half-century off 63 balls with a boundary over cover point against Nauman but was undone by Abrar’s sharp delivery that spun enough to hit the top of off stump.

