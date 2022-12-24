Bad weather in Multan forces Pakistan to shift test venue

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Bad weather in Multan has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board to move next month’s second test against New Zealand to Karachi.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to shift the second test due to deteriorating weather conditions in Multan,” the PCB said in a statement on Saturday.

Fog and smog in Multan disrupted the flight of England’s team from Rawalpindi earlier this month.

However, England played the second test in Multan and recorded a thrilling 26-run win inside four days as the weather remained fine during the match.

New Zealand will now play both tests and the three ODIs in the southern port city of Karachi, with the first test beginning on Monday.

Both boards have also brought forward the dates of the second test and the three ODIs by one day.

The second test will now be played from Jan. 2-6 with the three ODIs scheduled for Jan. 9, 11 and 13.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports