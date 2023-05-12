Friday’s Transactions

ARIZONA BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired 3B Pablo Reyes from Oakland in exchange for cash considerations.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed 2B Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 9. Optioned 3B Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte (IL). Sent RHP Alex Colome outright to Charlotte. Reinstated 2B Yoan Moncada from the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Spencer Turnbull on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 7.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent 2B Jose Altuve to Sugar Land (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Brett de Geus to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled OF Mickey Moniak from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned INF Jake Lamb to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Ronny Henriquez from the 15-day IL and optioned him to St. Paul (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Claimed RHP Zack Littell off waivers from Boston. Placed Drew Rasmussen on the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Garrett Cleavinger from the 15-day to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Chris Muller from Durham (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled LHP Anthony Misiewicz from Reno (PCL). Placed LHP Joe Mantiply on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 9.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Nico Hoerner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 9. Recalled INF Miles Mastrobuoni from Iowa (IL). Reinstated LHP Brandon Hughes from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Javier Assad to Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Claimed RHP Chase Anderson off waivers from Tampa Bay.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated DH J.D. Martinez from the 10-day IL and LHP Caleb Ferguson from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Wander Suero and INF Michael Busch to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Eury Perez from Pensacola (SL). Designated RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez for assignment. Sent RHP Tommy Nance to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Sent 1B Garrett Cooper to Jacksonville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent OF David Dahl to El Paso (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated LHP Alex Wood from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Cole Waites to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent OF Corey Dickerson to Rochester (IL) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Alex Dickerson and RHP Wladimir Pinto. Released RHP Chris Pike and INF Jesse Russo. Placed OF Luis Guerrero on the disabled list, retroactive to May 7. Placed LHP Ian Clarkin on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Dante Stills.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DB Clark Phillips.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DB Thakarius “BoPete” Keyes.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT D.J. Dale, T Richard Gouraige, WRs Braydon Johnson, Tyrell Shavers, Bryan Thompson and Jalen Wayne and RB Jordan Mims.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Myles Murphy to a rookie contract. Signed DE Myles Murphy, CBs D.J. Turner and D.J. Ivey, Ss Larry Brooks and Jordan Battle, WRs Charlie Jones, Malachi Carter, Mac Hippenhammer, Shedrick Jackson and Andrei Iosivas, RB Chase Brown, G Jaxson Kirkland, LBs Jaylen Moody and Tyler Murray, DTs Devonnsha Maxwell and Tautala Pesefea and, HBs Jacob Saylors and Calvin Tyler Jr., TE Christian Trahan and P Brad Robbins.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CBs Caleb Biggers and Cameron Mitchell, LBs Mohamoud Diabate and Charlie Thomas III, TE Thomas Greaney, RB Hassan Hall, Ss Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister and DEs Jeremiah Martin, Isaiah McGuire and Lonnie Phelps, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, DT Siaki Ika and C Luke Wypler.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed FB Hunter Luepke, OLBs Tyrus Wheat and Durrell Johnson, DE Isaiah Land, OT Earl Bostick Jr., G T.J. Bass, CBs Myles Brooks and D’Angelo Mandell, WRs David Durden, Jalen Moreno-Cropper and John Stephens Jr. and TE Princeton Fant.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CBs Darius Gaines, Art Green and Riley Moss, S J.L. Skinner, TEs Nate Adkins, Kris Leach and C Alex Forsyth, G Henry Byrd, WRs Dallas Daniels and Taylor Grimes, OLB Marcus Haynes and Thomas Incoom, Ts Demontrey Jacobs, P.J. Mustipher, Haggai Ndubuisi and Alex Palczewski and RBs Jaleel McLaughlin and Emanuel Wilson. Waived G Parker Ferguson and RB Tyreik McAllister.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed QBs Hendon Hooker and Adrian Martinez, OLs Colby Cota, Connor Galvin, Ryan Swoboda and Brad Cecil, WRs Antoine Green, Chase Cota and Keytaon Thompson, LBs Isaac Darkangelo and Trevor Nowaske, DLs Cory Durden, Zach Morton and Chris Smith and CBs Steven Gilmore and Starling Thomas V.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Jonathan Owens.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Henry To’o To’o, OLs Jarrett Patterson and Tyler Beach, WRs Xavier Hutchinson, Jesse Matthews and Jared Wayne, Ss Brandon Hill and Darius Joiner, OTs Dylan Deatherage and Killian Zierer, P Joe Doyle, DE Ali Gaye, and RB Xazavian Valladay.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — RB Tank Bigsby, LBs Ventrell Miller and Yasir Abdullah, DB Antonio Johnson, WR Parker Washington, CB Christian Braswell, S Erick Hallett II, G Cooper Hodges, DT Raymond Vojasek, TE Brenton Strange and FB Derek Parish.

LAS VEGAS RIADERS — Signed G McClendon Curtis, S Jaydon Grant, CBs Azizi Hern and Jordan Perryman, DEs Tyree Wilson, Brock Martin, Adam Plant and George Tarlas, TE John Shenker, LB Drake Thomas and T Dalton Wagner.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WRs Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis, ILB Daiyan Henley, G Jordan McFadden, DL Scott Matlock and QB Max Duggan.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LBs Mitchell Agude, Garrett Nelson, Aubrey Miller and Zeke Vandenburgh, CB Ethan Bonner, QB James Blackman, RB Chris Brooks, DE Randy Charlton, WRs Chris Coleman and Daewood Davis, TE Julian Hill, Ts Jarrett Horst and James Tunstall, OLs Alex Jensen, D.J. Scaife and Alama Uluave, DTs Anthony Montalvo and Brandon Pili, Ss Keidron Smith and Bennett Williams and P Michael Turk.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Mekhi Blackmon, S Jay Ward, DL Jaquelin Roy and QB Jaren Hall.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed K Chad Ryland, Gs Sidy Sow and Atonio Mafi, WRs Kayson Boutte and Demario Douglas, CBs Ameer Speed and Isaiah Bolden and P Bryce Barringer.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Kendre Miller.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Jordan Byrd, QB Tanner Morgan, DE James Nyamaya, LB David Perales, FB Monte Pottebaum and K B.T. Potter.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed Ss Ji’Ayir Brown and Avery Young, K Jake Moody, TEs Cameron Latu, Griffin Hebert and Brayden Willis, CBs D’Shawn Jamison and Darrell Luter Jr., DE Robert Beal Jr., LBs Dee Winters and Jalen Graham and WR Ronnie Bell FB Jack Colletto, OLs Joey Fisher, Corey Luciano and Ilm Manning, RBs Ronald Awatt and Khalan Laborn and DL Spencer Waege.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, C.J. Johnson, Jake Bobo, John Hall and Matt Landers, DTs Jonah Tavai and Cameron Young, DE Mike Morris, OL Olusegun Oluwatimi, Ss Jerrick Reed, Christian Young and Jonathan Sutherland, RBs Kenny McIntosh and Chris Smith, CBs James Campbell and Arquon Bush, LBs Cam Bright, Patrick O’Connell and Michael Ayers, LS Chris Stoll, QB Holton Ahlers and G Kendall Randolph.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed ILB Jeremy Banks, WRs Taye Barber, Rakim Jarrett, Ryan Miller and Kade Warner, OLBs Brandon Bouyer-Randle and Nelson Mbanasor, RB Ronnie Brown, OTs Silas Dzansi, Raiqwon O’Neal and Luke Haggard, CBs Keenan Isaac and Derrek Pitts, Ss Christian Izien and Kaevon Merriweather and TE Tanner Taula.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Shakel Brown, WRs Jacob Copeland and Tre’Shaun Harrison, Ss Matthew Jackson and Tyreque Jones, CBs Steven Jones and Anthony Kendall, RB Chuck McClelland, DE T.K. McLendon, OLBs Caleb Murphy and Thomas Rush, T John Ojukwu, LB Otis Reese and K Trey Wolf.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released WR Alex Erickson and LB Drew White.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DT Caleb Thomas and RB Jordan Salima. Released DE Nate Givhan.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Signed D Christian Krygier and Fs Jacob Pivonka and Riley Piercey.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled RW Zach Solow from Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Justin Young from reserve. Place D Colton Saucerman on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Justin Misiak from reserve. Placed F Zane Franklin on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed M Yosuke Hanya to a short-term contract.

D.C. UNITED — Recalled D Gaoussou Samake from loan to Loudoun United (USL Championship). Loaned D Hayden Sargis to Loudoun United.