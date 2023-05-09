Tuesday’s Transactions

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Drew Rom, INF Terrin Vavra and INF/OF Ryan O’Hearn from Norfolk (IL). Placed INF Ramon Urias on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk. Designated C Luis Torrens for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Joely Rodriguez to Portland (EL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LHP Garrett Crochet to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Adrian Martinez to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Ronny Henriquez to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Aaron Judge from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Oswald Peraza on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 6. Recalled RHP Greg Weissert from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Travis Jankowski on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 8. Recalled C Sam Huff from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent OF Seth Beer outright to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Danny Young from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed LHP Reiver Sanmartin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 8. Designated RHP Luis Cessa for assignment. Recalled RHP Kevin Herget from Louisville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Ben Lively from Louisville. Sent INF/OF Wil Myers outright to Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent OF Yonathan Daza outright to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Justin Bruihl from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed LHP Caleb Ferguson on the paternity list.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP JT Chargois to Jacksonville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Gus Varland on the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Bennett Sousa to Nashville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Gary Sanchez on a minor league contract and assigned him to Syracuse (IL). Recalled LHP David Peterson from Syracuse. Placed RHP Jimmy Yacabonis on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 8. Sent RHP Carlos Carrasco to Binghamton (EL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of OF Josh Palacios from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz from the taxi squad. Optioned RHP Cody Bolton to Indianapolis. Designated RHP Chase De Jong for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP JoJo Romero to Memphis (IL)., Recalled RHP Andre Pallante from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Jose Castillo to El Paso (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of INF Casey Schmitt from Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated INF/OF Darin Ruf from the 15-day IL and designated him for assignment. Optioned OF Cal Stevenson to Sacramento.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated C Chance Sisco. Placed C Anthony Peroni on the disabled list, retroactive to May 4.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Jack Dellinger to Quebec. Released RHPs Cameron Johnson, Caleb Stone and J.P. Williams and INF Jace Mercer.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released C Zak Whalin.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Chas Cywin. Released RHP Garner Spoljaric.

WASHINGTON WILE THINGS — Traded LHP Kenny Pierson to Quebec.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed S Andre Chachere off waivers from Philadelphia.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed OL Cameron Erving.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed RB Chase Brown.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived DT Ben Stille and WR Marquez Stevenson.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Stanley Berryhill, CB Mac McCain and DL Demetrius Taylor. Signed OT Colby Sorsdal.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Juwann Winfree to a one-year contract. Waived DE Guy Thomas.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed OLB Yasir Abdullah.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived DB Montrae Braswell and OT Blake Haynes. Signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Amari Burney.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Tyler Kroft to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DB Tae Hayes. Signed G Atonio Mafi.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Mike Morris.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB John Wolford.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed RW Mathias Laferriere to a one-year, two-way contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed C Simon Ryfors to a four-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

AHL — Agreed to terms with president and CEO Scott Howson on a multi-year contract extension.

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Released LW Parker Bell from an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and G Matt Radomsky from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned F Tyler Boland to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

NEWFOUNDLAND BROWLERS — Placed D Simon Kubicek on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Amos Shapiro-Thompson to a short-term loan

SPORTING KC — Signed Ms Ethan Bryant and Sebastian Cruz to short-term loans.

COLLEGE

CALIFORNIA — Named Jarred Jackson men’s basketball assistant coach.

FORDHAM — Named Kelsy Pacheco assistant athletic trainer.

GEORGETOWN — Named Kelly Mazzante assistant women’s basketball coach.

RHODE ISLAND — Named Sam Ferry head men’s basketball coach.