Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Centennial 51, Winters Mill 38
Century 69, Western STES 65
Hancock 34, Union Grant, W.Va. 30
Howard 64, Edgewood 55
Kings Christian 38, Leonardtown 33
MD School for the Deaf 52, Greater Grace 42
Manchester Valley 59, South Carroll 46
Maret, D.C. 67, Landon 57
Mt. Carmel 82, Calvert Hall College 58
Mt. St. Joseph’s 72, Loyola 49
Pasadena Chesapeake 76, Wilde Lake 47
South River 62, Huntingtown 49
St. Maria Goretti 85, St. Frances Academy 77
St. Mary’s 54, Chapelgate 52
Thomas Stone 62, Westlake 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/