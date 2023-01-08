Gardner scores 23, Marist takes down Mount St. Mary’s 63-56

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Patrick Gardner’s 23 points helped Marist defeat Mount St. Mary’s 63-56 on Sunday.

Gardner also added six rebounds for the Red Foxes (5-9, 1-4 Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kam Farris scored 12 points, going 4 of 11 (3 for 8 from distance). The win broke a five-game slide for the Red Foxes.

The Mountaineers (6-10, 2-3) were led by Dakota Leffew, who recorded 17 points and seven rebounds. Mount St. Mary’s also got 15 points and two steals from Jalen Benjamin.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Friday. Marist visits Canisius while Mount St. Mary’s hosts Manhattan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .