Funk, Lundy lead Penn State past Nebraska 76-65

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk scored 23 points, Seth Lundy added 16 points and Penn State defeated Nebraska 76-65 on Saturday.

A layup by Camren Wynter gave Penn State a 72-59 lead with 3:05 remaining. Six straight interior points got Nebraska within 72-65 with 1:25 to go but the Cornhuskers would not score again.

Penn State made 16 of its last 21 shots and finished at 68% in the second half, 49% for the game.

Jalen Pickett had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Penn State (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) but also had seven turnovers of the Nittany Lions’ 10 turnovers. Funk made 5 of 10 3-pointers and 8 of 13 shots overall.

Nebraska went on a 7-0 run early in the second half and tied the score at 33 with 16:45 remaining. Lundy halted that threat with a 3-pointer and a couple of free throws. A few minutes later, Lundy drained another 3-pointer and Penn State led by nine, 50-41 with 12:22 remaining.

A jumper by Jalen Pickett extended the lead to 11, but Nebraska kept within striking distance.

Derrick Walker had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for Nebraska (10-10, 3-6) and Keisei Tominaga added 13 points. Sam Griesel and C.J. Wilcher scored 11 each.

Funk was hot early, personally outscoring Nebraska 10-8 in the first 7 1/12 minutes as Penn State took a 13-8 lead. He made four of his first six 3-pointers and capped the half with a 3-point play as Penn State took a 29-23 lead at the break. Funk finished with 16 first-half points.

Penn State plays at No. 23 Rutgers on Tuesday and Nebraska hosts Northwestern, also on Tuesday.

