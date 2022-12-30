Stonehill hosts Moore and Saint Francis (PA)

Stonehill Skyhawks (5-10, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-10, 1-0 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays the Stonehill Skyhawks after Landon Moore scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 80-72 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Red Flash have gone 4-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-0 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is fifth in the NEC scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Andrew Sims averaging 7.7.

The Red Flash and Skyhawks square off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is shooting 62.4% and averaging 21.9 points for the Red Flash. Moore is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Sims is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .