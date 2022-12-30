St. Francis tops Central Connecticut 80-72 in NEC opener

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Landon Moore scored 20 points to help St. Francis (PA) defeat Central Connecticut 80-72 in a Northeast Conference opener on Thursday night.

Moore also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Red Flash (4-10). Luke Ruggery scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 5 from beyond the arc. Josh Cohen finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals.

The Blue Devils (2-13) were led by Kellen Amos with 20 points. Tre Breland III added 13 points, while Jay Rodgers pitched in with 10 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .