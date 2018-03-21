FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Thomas Jefferson gymnastics team wins state title

 
Share

Thomas Jefferson’s gymnastics team batted 1.000 and, as a result, won the Pennsylvania Classic on Feb. 24.

It is the first state championship in gymnastics in school history.

“TJ had a great meet,” coach Jodi Cummings said. “We hit — 4 for 4 — on every event.”

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

TJ took first place in the Gold Division at the Pennsylvania Classic at Moon. The Jaguars, with 149.015 points, won by comfortable margins over Moon (146.917) and Central Valley (141.917).

Sophomore Diamond Division competitors Natalie Galioto, Demi Kondos and Natalie Moore and junior Courtney Kelley paced the Jaguars.

“We ended the high school season on a high note,” Galioto said. “Our coaches pushed us so hard, and we would not have won states as a team without all their support.”

Galioto finished first on bars (9.525) and beam (9.7), fifth in floor (9.433) and third all-around (37.658).

“Taking third was so exciting,” she said, “but it leaves me with the goal of doing even better next year. I can’t wait to work out with my team this summer to come back even stronger next season.”

Kondos placed second on beam (9.525), fourth on bars (9.25), fifth on vault (9.533) and fourth all-around (37.391).

“Our team worked so hard this year,” Kondos said. “We put a lot of time in over the summer and worked really hard during the season. Over the course of the season, our team score improved at almost very meet. The highest of the season was at states. I truly feel we earned and deserved the state title.”

Moore ended up third on beam (9.5), fourth in floor (9.45) and seventh all-around (36.983), and Kelley took sixth on vault (9.417) and eighth all-around (36.95).

Freshman Anna Weber also chipped in with an eighth-place showing on floor (8.933) in the gold division.

Providing ample support for the Jaguars this season were juniors Angelina Gambino and Adara Getsy and freshmen Erin Grueber, Jackie Guenther and Kaylee Rowland.

TJ placed second in the Gold Division a year ago in its first year of team competition.

Baldwin takes runner-up

Baldwin placed second in the Bronze Division at the Pennsylvania Classic.

The Highlanders racked up 124.675 team points to finish behind Ridgway (127.717).

“Baldwin had a great meet in the bronze division,” said Cummings, who also coaches the Highlanders. “I’m so proud of this team. They are a young team with a lot of girls new to the sport, and they did great.”

One of the individual highlights for Baldwin was senior Hanna Kalwarski’s third-place beam performance in the Silver Division.

Kalwarski, a fourth-year gymnast at Baldwin and a West Liberty commit, posted a score of 8.65.

“It was an outstanding routine, the best I’ve seen from her all season,” Cummings said. “It was a great feeling seeing her end her gymnastics career with a bang.”

Kalwarski is a two-sport athlete with a strong dance background. She also is a pole-vault specialist on the girls track and field team.

She had reconstructive knee surgery in May and endured a long rehab process before returning to competition in January.

“I had one of my best meets yet and hit on every event,” Kalwarski said. “I couldn’t be happier with my performance.”

Kalwarski was the lone senior.

“I’m going to miss Baldwin gymnastics so much,” she said, “and to think that 12 years of my gymnastics career ended (last) weekend is a bittersweet feeling.”

At West Liberty, Kalwarski will compete in acrobatics and tumbling — one of the nation’s fastest-growing intercollegiate sports — as well as in track and field.

“I’m excited to go to West Liberty to continue to set high goals for myself and to conquer them,” Kalwarski said. “But for now, I will try to make more memories in the pole vault.”

In the Pennsylvania Classic Gold Division, Baldwin sophomore Alaina Wodarek placed second on the floor with a 9.1 score, and Haili Cordell was 10th on bars (8.275).

Emma Zuder also captured ninth placed on floor (7.75) in the Bronze Division.

Junior Erin Winkowski, sophomores Abby Zuder and Paige Young and freshman Julia Stipetic rounded out the team.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.