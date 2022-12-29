AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 69, Gateway 37

Abundant Life 54, Nutley 52

Allentown 50, Neptune 34

Alliance Christian, Pa. 49, King’s Christian 48

Arts 51, Newark Central 41

Atlantic Tech 64, Gloucester Tech 43

Audubon 66, Woodstown 49

Becton 59, Waldwick 54

Belleville 43, North Arlington 31

Bergen Charter 56, Harrison 50

Bergen Tech 80, University Charter 31

Bishop Eustace Prep 63, Pemberton 44

Boonton 70, High Point 62

Bound Brook 60, Middlesex 57

Brearley 74, People’s Prep 42

Bridgewater-Raritan 54, Piscataway 52

Caldwell 64, Verona 54

Caldwell 64, West Essex 52

Camden 60, Pittsboro Northwood, N.C. 35

Camden Catholic 62, Rancocas Valley 56

Camden Eastside 43, St. Joseph Hill, N.Y. 42

Camden Tech 63, Salem County Vo-Tech 41

Cardinal O’Hara, Pa. 70, Rutgers Prep 53

Christian Brothers 44, Red Bank Regional 41

Cinnaminson 65, Seneca 56

Cliffside Park 78, Palisades Park 30

Clifton 67, Bergenfield 45

Delaware Valley Regional 64, Mount Olive 62

Delran 51, Maple Shade 44

Demarest 51, Indian Hills 42

Dickinson 67, Manchester Regional 38

Doane Academy 58, Penn Tech 32

Dover 69, Morris Tech 43

East Orange 59, College Achieve Paterson 15

Eastern 70, Hightstown 51

Eastside Paterson 66, Hudson Catholic 56

Ewing 61, Patrick School 57

    • Fair Lawn 63, Phoenixville, Pa. 58

    Ferris 59, Academy for Urban Leadership 48

    Freehold 47, Jackson Liberty 46

    Freehold Township 67, Colts Neck 48

    Gloucester Catholic 52, Florence 42

    Gonzaga College, D.C. 75, Roselle Catholic 66

    Governor Livingston 49, Mountain Lakes 42

    Haddon Heights 61, Northern Burlington 34

    Haddon Township 57, Moorestown Friends 34

    Hamilton West 68, Manalapan 60

    Hayfield, Va. 85, Elizabeth 73

    Hillsborough 64, Newark Academy 39

    Holy Cross Prep 77, Camden Academy Charter 41

    Hopewell Valley Central 55, Burlington City 41

    Irvington 48, Passaic Charter 46

    Jackson Memorial 59, Red Bank Catholic 48

    Keansburg 68, South Amboy 37

    Kearny 76, Marion P. Thomas Charter 66

    Keyport 78, Roselle Park 71

    Lacey 62, Monmouth 52

    Lenape 51, Holy Spirit 33

    Leonia 35, Park Ridge 32

    Lindenwold 71, Schalick 38

    Lodi 58, Lakeland 42

    Lower Cape May Regional 67, Germantown Friends, Pa. 61

    MAST Charter, Pa. 57, Cape May Tech 24

    Mahwah 51, Wood-Ridge 43

    Mainland Regional 49, Howell 38

    Matawan 62, Carteret 59

    McNair 58, Hasbrouck Heights 47

    Middletown North 73, Sayreville 57

    Montville 71, West Milford 61

    Morris Hills 64, Wallkill Valley 35

    Morristown 55, Kittatinny 37

    New Milford 63, Midland Park 60

    New Town, Md. 72, Linden 54

    Newark East Side 54, Eagle Academy 38

    North Warren 77, Belvidere 26

    Nottingham 61, Pitman 49

    Ocean Township 49, Lawrence 47

    Oratory Catholic 72, Morristown-Beard 29

    Paramus 51, Wayne Hills 39

    Parsippany Hills 66, Lenape Valley 55

    Passaic 63, Secaucus 49

    Passaic Tech 92, Weehawken 53

    Passaic Valley 57, Pompton Lakes 45

    Paterson Charter 71, Dwight-Morrow 18

    Patrick School 99, Malvern Phelps, Pa. 91

    Paulsboro 60, Bridgeton 44

    Pen Argyl, Pa. 57, Sussex Tech 37

    Pequannock 69, Jefferson 68

    Pioneer Academy 45, Lincoln 44

    Point Pleasant Boro 62, Brick Memorial 27

    Pope John XXIII 48, Hawthorne 17

    Ramsey 50, Ridgewood 45

    Robbinsville 65, New Egypt 41

    Roselle 57, Hillside 52

    Rutherford 49, Dumont 39

    Seton Hall Prep 64, Old Bridge 37

    Somerville 58, Voorhees 46

    South River 84, Henry Hudson 50

    Southern 51, Pleasantville 37

    Spotswood 94, Great Oaks Charter 52

    St. Andrew’s, Md. 67, St. Peter’s Prep 59

    St. Augustine 69, Orange 40

    St. Benedict’s 61, Gill St. Bernard’s 40

    St. Joseph-Hammonton 75, Ocean City 74

    St. Mary’s-Rutherford 64, Hoboken 40

    St. Rose 58, Notre Dame 37

    St. Thomas Aquinas 85, Holmdel 58

    String Theory Schools, Pa. 44, Collingswood 32

    Teaneck 72, Williamsport, Pa. 66

    Timothy Christian 60, Piscataway Tech 26

    Toms River East 58, Marlboro 53

    Union Catholic 64, North Star Academy 45

    Vernon 60, Whippany Park 32

    Verona 43, Cedar Grove 28

    Washington Township 53, West Deptford 45

    West Caldwell Tech 37, Plainfield 36

    West Windsor-Plainsboro South 72, Cedar Creek 66

    Westwood 68, Kinnelon 46

    Winslow 54, Salem 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

