Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 69, Gateway 37
Abundant Life 54, Nutley 52
Allentown 50, Neptune 34
Alliance Christian, Pa. 49, King’s Christian 48
Arts 51, Newark Central 41
Atlantic Tech 64, Gloucester Tech 43
Audubon 66, Woodstown 49
Becton 59, Waldwick 54
Belleville 43, North Arlington 31
Bergen Charter 56, Harrison 50
Bergen Tech 80, University Charter 31
Bishop Eustace Prep 63, Pemberton 44
Boonton 70, High Point 62
Bound Brook 60, Middlesex 57
Brearley 74, People’s Prep 42
Bridgewater-Raritan 54, Piscataway 52
Caldwell 64, Verona 54
Caldwell 64, West Essex 52
Camden 60, Pittsboro Northwood, N.C. 35
Camden Catholic 62, Rancocas Valley 56
Camden Eastside 43, St. Joseph Hill, N.Y. 42
Camden Tech 63, Salem County Vo-Tech 41
Cardinal O’Hara, Pa. 70, Rutgers Prep 53
Christian Brothers 44, Red Bank Regional 41
Cinnaminson 65, Seneca 56
Cliffside Park 78, Palisades Park 30
Clifton 67, Bergenfield 45
Delaware Valley Regional 64, Mount Olive 62
Delran 51, Maple Shade 44
Demarest 51, Indian Hills 42
Dickinson 67, Manchester Regional 38
Doane Academy 58, Penn Tech 32
Dover 69, Morris Tech 43
East Orange 59, College Achieve Paterson 15
Eastern 70, Hightstown 51
Eastside Paterson 66, Hudson Catholic 56
Ewing 61, Patrick School 57
Fair Lawn 63, Phoenixville, Pa. 58
Ferris 59, Academy for Urban Leadership 48
Freehold 47, Jackson Liberty 46
Freehold Township 67, Colts Neck 48
Gloucester Catholic 52, Florence 42
Gonzaga College, D.C. 75, Roselle Catholic 66
Governor Livingston 49, Mountain Lakes 42
Haddon Heights 61, Northern Burlington 34
Haddon Township 57, Moorestown Friends 34
Hamilton West 68, Manalapan 60
Hayfield, Va. 85, Elizabeth 73
Hillsborough 64, Newark Academy 39
Holy Cross Prep 77, Camden Academy Charter 41
Hopewell Valley Central 55, Burlington City 41
Irvington 48, Passaic Charter 46
Jackson Memorial 59, Red Bank Catholic 48
Keansburg 68, South Amboy 37
Kearny 76, Marion P. Thomas Charter 66
Keyport 78, Roselle Park 71
Lacey 62, Monmouth 52
Lenape 51, Holy Spirit 33
Leonia 35, Park Ridge 32
Lindenwold 71, Schalick 38
Lodi 58, Lakeland 42
Lower Cape May Regional 67, Germantown Friends, Pa. 61
MAST Charter, Pa. 57, Cape May Tech 24
Mahwah 51, Wood-Ridge 43
Mainland Regional 49, Howell 38
Matawan 62, Carteret 59
McNair 58, Hasbrouck Heights 47
Middletown North 73, Sayreville 57
Montville 71, West Milford 61
Morris Hills 64, Wallkill Valley 35
Morristown 55, Kittatinny 37
New Milford 63, Midland Park 60
New Town, Md. 72, Linden 54
Newark East Side 54, Eagle Academy 38
North Warren 77, Belvidere 26
Nottingham 61, Pitman 49
Ocean Township 49, Lawrence 47
Oratory Catholic 72, Morristown-Beard 29
Paramus 51, Wayne Hills 39
Parsippany Hills 66, Lenape Valley 55
Passaic 63, Secaucus 49
Passaic Tech 92, Weehawken 53
Passaic Valley 57, Pompton Lakes 45
Paterson Charter 71, Dwight-Morrow 18
Patrick School 99, Malvern Phelps, Pa. 91
Paulsboro 60, Bridgeton 44
Pen Argyl, Pa. 57, Sussex Tech 37
Pequannock 69, Jefferson 68
Pioneer Academy 45, Lincoln 44
Point Pleasant Boro 62, Brick Memorial 27
Pope John XXIII 48, Hawthorne 17
Ramsey 50, Ridgewood 45
Robbinsville 65, New Egypt 41
Roselle 57, Hillside 52
Rutherford 49, Dumont 39
Seton Hall Prep 64, Old Bridge 37
Somerville 58, Voorhees 46
South River 84, Henry Hudson 50
Southern 51, Pleasantville 37
Spotswood 94, Great Oaks Charter 52
St. Andrew’s, Md. 67, St. Peter’s Prep 59
St. Augustine 69, Orange 40
St. Benedict’s 61, Gill St. Bernard’s 40
St. Joseph-Hammonton 75, Ocean City 74
St. Mary’s-Rutherford 64, Hoboken 40
St. Rose 58, Notre Dame 37
St. Thomas Aquinas 85, Holmdel 58
String Theory Schools, Pa. 44, Collingswood 32
Teaneck 72, Williamsport, Pa. 66
Timothy Christian 60, Piscataway Tech 26
Toms River East 58, Marlboro 53
Union Catholic 64, North Star Academy 45
Vernon 60, Whippany Park 32
Verona 43, Cedar Grove 28
Washington Township 53, West Deptford 45
West Caldwell Tech 37, Plainfield 36
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 72, Cedar Creek 66
Westwood 68, Kinnelon 46
Winslow 54, Salem 51
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/