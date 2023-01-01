Cohen puts up 18 as Red Flash down Stonehill 73-72

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Josh Cohen scored 18 points, including the winning free throws with 4.6 seconds remaining, as Saint Francis (Pa.) beat Stonehill 73-72 on Saturday night.

Cohen added nine rebounds for the Red Flash (5-10, 2-0 Northeast). Landon Moore scored 15 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Maxwell Land shot 5 for 14, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

Isaiah Burnett led the way for the Skyhawks (5-11, 1-1) with 25 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Andrew Sims added 18 points for Stonehill. In addition, Max Zegarowski had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .