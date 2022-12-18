Bradley hosts Stonehill following Sims’ 20-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-8) at Bradley Braves (7-4, 2-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Bradley Braves after Andrew Sims scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 63-56 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Braves are 5-0 in home games. Bradley ranks fourth in the MVC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 5.4.

The Skyhawks are 2-5 on the road. Stonehill is third in the NEC scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 9.7 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Max Zegarowski averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Sims is shooting 50.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .