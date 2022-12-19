Stonehill takes on Bradley after Sims’ 20-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-8) at Bradley Braves (7-4, 2-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bradley -17; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Bradley Braves after Andrew Sims scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 63-56 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Braves are 5-0 in home games. Bradley ranks fourth in the MVC with 13.0 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 3.5.

The Skyhawks are 2-5 on the road. Stonehill has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is shooting 60.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Braves. Malevy Leons is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Max Zegarowski is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 12.8 points. Sims is shooting 50.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .