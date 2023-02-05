Pepperdine beats Portland 94-93 in 2OT, snaps 11-game skid

AP NEWS
By The Associated PressFebruary 5, 2023 GMT

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Houston Mallette led Pepperdine with 25 points and Jevon Porter hit the game-winning basket as time expired in double as the Waves knocked off Portland 94-93 on Saturday night to snap an 11-game losing streak.

Jay Yoon entered the game and moments later was fouled as he made a layup with 1.3 seconds left to trim Pepperdine’s deficit to 91-90 but missed the and-1 free throw. Kristian Sjolund grabbed the rebound for Portland, was fouled by Jalen Pitre with 0.6 remaining and then was called for a technical foul — his fifth foul of the game — after throwing an elbow near Pitre’s jaw.

Jack Perry replaced Sjolund and made 1-of-2 free throws before Mallette split the technical foul shots to make it 92-91 and Pepperdine retained possession. Mike Mitchell Jr. lobbed an inbounds pass to Porter in front of the basket for a winning tip-in.

Mallette also had five assists for the Waves (8-17, 1-10 West Coast Conference). Porter scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists. Carson Basham was 8 of 12 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 18 points. The Waves snapped an 11-game slide.

Tyler Robertson led the way for the Pilots (12-14, 4-7) with 35 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Portland also got 19 points from Michael Meadows. In addition, Kristian Sjolund had 16 points.

    • Mallette put up eight points in the first half for Pepperdine, who led 36-35 at halftime. Pepperdine was outscored by one point in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 70-70. Porter scored four points to lead Pepperdine in double, including their game-winner.

    Both teams next play Thursday. Pepperdine hosts BYU while Portland hosts Pacific.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

