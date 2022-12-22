AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

December 22, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 30, Sankofa Freedom 28

Audenried 77, Engineering And Science 39

Austin 38, Galeton 20

Barrack Hebrew 57, Cristo Rey 32

Bishop Carroll 66, Bishop Guilfoyle 34

Cedar Cliff 67, Hershey 15

Dobbins 27, Nueva Esperanza 19

Fels 47, Swenson 30

Forest Hills 48, Somerset 19

Frankford 48, Olney Charter 44

Franklin Towne Charter 50, Mastery Charter South 24

Geibel Catholic 39, Jeannette 36

Greater Johnstown 37, Bedford 23

Hardy Williams 51, Philadelphia George Washington 41

Hempfield Area 69, North Hills 49

Imhotep Charter 45, Philadelphia Central 37

Lakeview 30, Northwestern 23

Lincoln Park Charter 52, Pingree School, Mass. 50

Little Flower 58, Philadelphia Academy Charter 24

MaST II Community Charter 42, Parkway West 29

Mapletown 34, Propel Montour High School 31

Masterman 50, Paul Robeson 29

Parkway Center City 56, Motivation 22

Penn Treaty 37, Bartram 7

Red Land 56, Milton Hershey 40

Richland 58, Penn Cambria 24

Roxborough 40, High School of the Future 31

String Theory Schools 46, Strawberry Mansion 16

Upper St. Clair 50, Convent of the Sacred Heart, Conn. 41

West Philadelphia 35, Rush 29

Westwood, S.C. 52, Cumberland Valley 41

