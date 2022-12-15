Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Columbia 62, Southern Columbia 56
Chestnut Ridge 47, Penn Cambria 36
Dobbins 34, High School of the Future 23
Elk County Catholic 50, Johnsonburg 16
Fels 54, Mariana Bracetti 27
Forest Hills 75, Bishop McCort 50
Frankford 32, SLA Beeber 16
Franklin Learning Center 33, Sayre Area 22
Franklin Towne Charter 41, Philadelphia George Washington 11
General McLane 47, Clarion Area 19
Kimberton Waldorf School 61, Del-Val Friends 9
Meadville 59, Slippery Rock 34
Olney Charter 56, Overbrook 25
Parkway Center City 41, Philadelphia Academy Charter 31
Parkway West 43, Swenson 37
Penn Treaty 62, Belmont Charter 41
Philadelphia Central def. Audenried, forfeit
Philadelphia High School for Girls 45, Hardy Williams 21
Philadelphia MC&S 28, Rush 18
Philadelphia Northeast 60, Palumbo 35
Roxborough 37, GAMP 12
Shade 73, Ferndale 54
String Theory Schools 46, First Philadelphia 10
Tacony Academy 42, Edison 6
Westmont Hilltop 46, Greater Johnstown 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/