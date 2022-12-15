AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 15, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Columbia 62, Southern Columbia 56

Chestnut Ridge 47, Penn Cambria 36

Dobbins 34, High School of the Future 23

Elk County Catholic 50, Johnsonburg 16

Fels 54, Mariana Bracetti 27

Forest Hills 75, Bishop McCort 50

Frankford 32, SLA Beeber 16

Franklin Learning Center 33, Sayre Area 22

Franklin Towne Charter 41, Philadelphia George Washington 11

General McLane 47, Clarion Area 19

Kimberton Waldorf School 61, Del-Val Friends 9

Meadville 59, Slippery Rock 34

Olney Charter 56, Overbrook 25

Parkway Center City 41, Philadelphia Academy Charter 31

Parkway West 43, Swenson 37

Penn Treaty 62, Belmont Charter 41

Philadelphia Central def. Audenried, forfeit

Philadelphia High School for Girls 45, Hardy Williams 21

Philadelphia MC&S 28, Rush 18

Philadelphia Northeast 60, Palumbo 35

Roxborough 37, GAMP 12

Shade 73, Ferndale 54

String Theory Schools 46, First Philadelphia 10

Tacony Academy 42, Edison 6

Westmont Hilltop 46, Greater Johnstown 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

