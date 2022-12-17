AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allentown Allen 66, Allentown Dieruff 57

Archbishop Wood 78, Pittsburgh North Catholic 69

Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Hempfield 33

Cambridge Springs 69, Fort Leboeuf 47

Cameron County 56, Galeton 32

Chester 57, Delcastle Tech, Del. 47

Christopher Dock 55, Phoenixville 42

Coatesville 72, Academy Park 27

Conrad Weiser 61, Tulpehocken 44

Crestwood 69, Conneaut, Ohio 47

Cumberland Valley 51, Red Lion 47

Dal 73, Athens 50

Danville 66, Bloomsburg 48

Downingtown West 61, Bishop Eustace Prep, N.J. 44

Dunmore 57, Mount Carmel 51

East Stroudsburg North 58, Northampton 46

Emmaus 76, Governor Mifflin 62

Erie McDowell 63, State College 51

Father Judge 60, Central York 59

Fleetwood 70, Catasauqua 30

Greenville 71, Laurel 58

Holy Redeemer 61, Scranton Holy Cross 54

Hopewell Valley Central, N.J. 60, Bristol 31

Howard School of Technology, Del. 61, West Philadelphia 58

Middle Township, N.J. 59, Sankofa Freedom 43

Muhlenberg 68, Easton 38

Muncy 69, Line Mountain 43

Nanticoke Area 60, Berwick 47

North Allegheny 52, Erie 50

Otto-Eldred 55, Port Allegany 43

Palmerton 50, Salisbury 36

Philadelphia MC&S 63, Lincoln-Brooklyn, N.Y. 49

Pittston Area 49, West Scranton 48

Pleasant Valley 53, Bangor 43

Plumstead Christian 58, Faith Christian Academy 47

    • Quakertown 72, Holy Ghost Prep 64

    Radnor 57, Archbishop Ryan 42

    Reading 65, Philadelphia West Catholic 54

    Sagemont, Fla. 72, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 47

    Sayre Area 51, Montgomery 47

    Shaler 72, Grove City 46

    Southern Columbia 57, Wyoming Seminary 40

    St. Elizabeth, Del. 60, Overbrook 45

    St. Joseph’s Prep 71, Preparatory Charter High School 40

    Sullivan County 75, Millville 18

    Tamaqua 61, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 58

    Taylor Allderdice 64, Montour 42

    West Chester Henderson 74, Great Valley 37

    Whitehall 69, Hazleton Area 66, OT

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Shamokin vs. Abington Heights, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

