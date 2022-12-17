Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allentown Allen 66, Allentown Dieruff 57
Archbishop Wood 78, Pittsburgh North Catholic 69
Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Hempfield 33
Cambridge Springs 69, Fort Leboeuf 47
Cameron County 56, Galeton 32
Chester 57, Delcastle Tech, Del. 47
Christopher Dock 55, Phoenixville 42
Coatesville 72, Academy Park 27
Conrad Weiser 61, Tulpehocken 44
Crestwood 69, Conneaut, Ohio 47
Cumberland Valley 51, Red Lion 47
Dal 73, Athens 50
Danville 66, Bloomsburg 48
Downingtown West 61, Bishop Eustace Prep, N.J. 44
Dunmore 57, Mount Carmel 51
East Stroudsburg North 58, Northampton 46
Emmaus 76, Governor Mifflin 62
Erie McDowell 63, State College 51
Father Judge 60, Central York 59
Fleetwood 70, Catasauqua 30
Greenville 71, Laurel 58
Holy Redeemer 61, Scranton Holy Cross 54
Hopewell Valley Central, N.J. 60, Bristol 31
Howard School of Technology, Del. 61, West Philadelphia 58
Middle Township, N.J. 59, Sankofa Freedom 43
Muhlenberg 68, Easton 38
Muncy 69, Line Mountain 43
Nanticoke Area 60, Berwick 47
North Allegheny 52, Erie 50
Otto-Eldred 55, Port Allegany 43
Palmerton 50, Salisbury 36
Philadelphia MC&S 63, Lincoln-Brooklyn, N.Y. 49
Pittston Area 49, West Scranton 48
Pleasant Valley 53, Bangor 43
Plumstead Christian 58, Faith Christian Academy 47
Quakertown 72, Holy Ghost Prep 64
Radnor 57, Archbishop Ryan 42
Reading 65, Philadelphia West Catholic 54
Sagemont, Fla. 72, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 47
Sayre Area 51, Montgomery 47
Shaler 72, Grove City 46
Southern Columbia 57, Wyoming Seminary 40
St. Elizabeth, Del. 60, Overbrook 45
St. Joseph’s Prep 71, Preparatory Charter High School 40
Sullivan County 75, Millville 18
Tamaqua 61, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 58
Taylor Allderdice 64, Montour 42
West Chester Henderson 74, Great Valley 37
Whitehall 69, Hazleton Area 66, OT
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Shamokin vs. Abington Heights, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/