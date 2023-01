Click to copy

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Ryan 55, Archbishop Wood 54

Benjamin Franklin 68, Science Leadership Center City 29

Bishop McCort 59, Bedford 58

Boyertown 15, Spring-Ford 12

Coatesville 56, Downingtown East 33

Conestoga Valley 45, Cocalico 42

Dobbins 77, Sayre 40

East Juniata 46, St. Joseph’s Catholic 37

Engineering And Science 65, School of the Future 37

Ephrata 57, Solanco 48

Executive Charter 50, Sankofa Freedom 45

Fels 86, Mastery Charter South 25

Frankford 47, Latin Charter 42

Franklin Learning Center 48, Edison 44

Girard College 73, Barrack Hebrew 58

Governor Mifflin 69, Reading 57

Greenwood 55, Juniata 31

Harriton 56, Strath Haven 46

Hill-Freedman 70, Bodine 29

Lancaster McCaskey 57, Manheim Township 55

Lower Merion 70, Haverford 51

Manheim Central 61, Garden Spot 44

Maritime Academy 77, Mastbaum 31

Moon 53, South Fayette 51

North Penn-Mansfield 60, Towanda 34

North Penn/Liberty 57, Cowanesque Valley 41

North Schuylkill 64, Halifax 40

North Star 75, Northern Bedford 68

Northern Cambria 45, Cambria Heights 35

Northern York 66, West Perry 35

Notre Dame - Green Pond 68, Bangor 60

Palmerton 52, Northwestern Lehigh 38

Parkway West 43, Philadelphia Military Academy at Elverson 29

Paul Robeson 59, Palumbo 55

Philadelphia George Washington 74, South Philadelphia 39

Philadelphia MC&S 79, Overbrook 60

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 48, Devon Preparatory School 30

Phoenixville 60, Upper Merion 51

Portage Area 65, Penns Manor 54

Roxborough 57, Masterman 50

SLA Beeber 68, MAST Charter 35

Sayre Area 94, Williamson 18

Seton-LaSalle 61, Carrick 30

Strawberry Mansion 52, Parkway Center City 49

String Theory Schools 61, Martin Luther King 49

Tacony Academy 58, Freire Charter 46

Turkeyfoot Valley 56, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 52

Unionville 60, Great Valley 35

Vaux Big Picture 80, Preparatory Charter High School 48

Warwick 61, Elizabethtown 48

Wellsboro 56, Athens 34

West Chester East 71, Avon Grove 53

West Philadelphia 64, Mastery Charter North 41

Williamsport 80, Tyrone 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/