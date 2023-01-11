AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

January 11, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 63, New Hope-Solebury High School 23

Abington Heights 52, Valley View 38

Academy of the New Church 61, Shipley 56

Aliquippa 62, Northgate 51

Allentown Central Catholic 53, East Stroudsburg North 52

Altoona 71, Chambersburg 66

Armstrong 41, Fox Chapel 39

Avella 51, Cornell 31

Baldwin 72, Norwin 48

Bayard Rustin High School 50, Oxford 43

Beaver Falls 64, Freedom Area 27

Benjamin Franklin 69, Parkway West 18

Bensalem 45, Central Bucks West 39

Berwick 60, Wyoming Valley West 45

Bethel Park 81, Connellsville 57

Bethlehem Freedom 50, Allentown Dieruff 48

Bethlehem Liberty 62, Easton 32

Bishop Canevin 67, Propel Braddock Hills 62

Bishop McCort 71, Central Cambria 40

Bishop Shanahan 68, Downingtown East 60

Blackhawk 66, Ambridge 53

Blacklick Valley 43, Ferndale 17

Blue Ridge 59, Elk Lake 49

Brandywine Heights 63, Kutztown 33

Brashear 51, Pittsburgh Obama 47

Burgettstown 73, Bentworth 58

Butler 63, North Allegheny 50

Cambria Heights 56, Purchase Line 44

Cambridge Springs 50, Maplewood 18

Carbondale 49, Lakeland 46

Carlynton 65, Rochester 47

Carmichaels 77, Frazier 59

Carrick 57, Westinghouse 55

Central Bucks East 50, Harry S. Truman 22

Central Bucks South 55, Council Rock South 43

Central Dauphin 50, Carlisle 46

    • Charleroi 72, Bethlehem Center 33

    Chester 73, Academy Park 59

    Chichester 67, Sun Valley 59

    Church Farm School 62, Valley Forge Military 31

    Cocalico 54, ELCO 45

    Cochranton 57, Conneaut Area 33

    Columbia County Christian 90, Belleville Mennonite 26

    Conestoga Christian 60, Alliance Christian 51

    Cumberland Valley 60, Harrisburg 30

    Dallas 55, Tunkhannock 49

    Deer Lakes 87, Apollo-Ridge 33

    Delaware County Christian School 79, Faith Christian Academy 68

    Delaware Valley 51, Honesdale 34

    Delaware Valley Classical School, Del. 70, Avon Grove Charter 62

    Derry 47, Valley 38

    Dobbins 61, Vaux Big Picture 48

    Downingtown East 65, West Chester East 48

    Downingtown West 65, West Chester East 48

    Dunmore 68, Susquehanna 26

    East Pennsboro 70, Camp Hill 62

    East Stroudsburg South 50, Whitehall 46

    Eden Christian 69, Propel Montour High School 10

    Eisenhower 57, Saegertown 55

    Elizabeth Forward 82, Albert Gallatin 73

    Emmaus 57, Pleasant Valley 49

    Erie 76, General McLane 58

    Erie Cathedral Prep 71, Fort Leboeuf 26

    Erie First Christian Academy 64, North East 60

    Erie McDowell 56, Harbor Creek 49

    Fairview 60, Northwestern 28

    Farrell 74, Sharpsville 39

    Fels 70, Bodine 41

    Fleetwood 48, Wyomissing 31

    Forest City 64, Mountain View 34

    Fort Cherry 54, Chartiers-Houston High School 48

    Frankford 45, Philadelphia George Washington 40

    Franklin Learning Center 59, Mastbaum 55

    Franklin Regional 52, Greater Latrobe 39

    Franklin Towne Charter 52, GAMP 41

    Friends Select 47, Westtown 45

    Garden Spot 58, Warwick 56

    Garnet Valley 45, Springfield 34

    Gateway 65, Kiski Area 34

    Geibel Catholic 93, Mapletown 66

    George School 79, Friends Central 57

    Gettysburg 57, Northern York 46

    Girard 64, Mercyhurst Prep 52

    Gratz 66, Sankofa Freedom 40

    Greenwood 62, Millersburg 37

    Grove City 62, Meadville 40

    Halifax 63, St. Joseph’s Catholic 57

    Hampton 63, Freeport 35

    Hanover 50, Biglerville 44

    Hardy Williams 52, Edison 47

    Hatboro-Horsham 50, Springfield Montco 47

    Haverford 49, Penncrest 45

    Hazleton Area 49, Crestwood 41

    Hempfield 81, Lancaster McCaskey 55

    Hempfield Area 46, Canon-McMillan 44

    Hershey 59, Mifflin County 33

    Highlands 95, Greensburg Salem 28

    Hill-Freedman 69, Nueva Esperanza 60

    Holy Redeemer 62, Wyoming Area 47

    Imani Christian Academy 110, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 77

    Imhotep Charter 77, Philadelphia MC&S 68

    Jamestown 83, George Jr. Republic 41

    Jeannette 39, Clairton 34

    Jefferson-Morgan 60, Cal 52

    Jenkintown 67, Morrisville 33

    Knoch 62, Indiana 59

    Lakeview 54, Commodore Perry 22

    Latin Charter 51, Engineering And Science 48

    Laurel 44, Sewickley Academy 42

    Laurel Highlands 69, Belle Vernon 64

    Life Center Academy, N.J. 94, Community Academy Of Philadelphia Charter 37

    Lincoln Park Charter 84, Hopewell 62

    Linville Hill 63, High Point 48

    Littlestown 52, York Catholic 41

    Lower Merion 71, Marple Newtown 57

    Manheim Central 58, Solanco 43

    Marion Center 59, Homer-Center 57

    Maritime Academy 69, Belmont Charter 34

    Mars 49, South Fayette 48

    Masterman 50, Freire Charter 43

    McGuffey 42, Brownsville 36

    McKeesport 65, Penn-Trafford 59

    Mechanicsburg 63, Palmyra 54

    Middletown 57, Susquehanna Township 43

    Mohawk 66, Elwood City Riverside 31

    Monessen 74, West Greene 47

    Moon 54, Chartiers Valley 46

    Mount Lebanon 74, Upper St. Clair 69, OT

    Nanticoke Area 63, Lake-Lehman 38

    Neshannock 79, New Brighton 34

    Norristown 62, Pope John Paul II 46

    North Hills 77, West Allegheny 45

    North Penn 48, Council Rock North 43

    North Pocono 61, Scranton Prep 53

    Northern Cambria 49, Penns Manor 42

    Octorara 56, Lampeter-Strasburg 45

    Oil City 53, Greenville 36

    Otto-Eldred 68, Austin 23

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, South Park 26

    Overbrook 85, Mastery Charter North 73

    Parkland 60, Stroudsburg 40

    Penn Charter 53, Haverford School 48

    Penn Hills 54, Shaler 46

    Penn Manor 65, Lebanon 39

    Penn Wood 81, Interboro 46

    Pennridge 65, Neshaminy 62

    Pennsbury 45, Souderton 33

    Perkiomen Valley 46, Phoenixville 45

    Phil-Montgomery Christian 38, Bristol 31

    Philadelphia Central 69, South Philadelphia 43

    Philadelphia Northeast 56, Martin Luther King 52

    Pine-Richland 59, Seneca Valley 58

    Pittsburgh Central Catholic 56, New Castle 45

    Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 37, Winchester Thurston 32

    Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Central Valley 63

    Plum 58, Woodland Hills 52

    Plumstead Christian 61, Renaissance Academy 34

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Lower Moreland 35

    Pottstown 66, Boyertown 58

    Quaker Valley 59, Avonworth 39

    Quakertown 61, William Tennent 59

    Reading 77, Muhlenberg 60

    Red Land 61, Cedar Cliff 38

    Ridgway 57, Brockway 15

    Riverside 51, Old Forge 49

    Roxborough 65, Sayre 59

    SLA Beeber 62, Tacony Academy 40

    SLA Beeber 66, Rush 48

    Scranton Holy Cross 59, Mid Valley 47

    Seneca 67, Iroquois 42

    Serra Catholic 82, Riverview 79

    Seton-LaSalle 64, Brentwood 55

    Shady Side Academy 78, Ligonier Valley 52

    Shenango 70, South Side 44

    Slippery Rock 44, Moniteau 31

    South Allegheny 61, West Mifflin 47

    Southern Fulton 57, Northern Bedford 24

    Spring-Ford 54, Pottsgrove 32

    Springdale 69, Leechburg 65

    Springside Chestnut Hill 64, Germantown Academy 54

    Steel Valley 86, Sto-Rox 47

    String Theory Schools 65, High School of the Future 43

    Summit Academy 66, St. Joseph 65

    TECH Freire Charter 68, Swenson 54

    Taylor Allderdice 75, Perry Traditional Academy 32

    The City School 63, Girard College 38

    Thomas Jefferson 61, Trinity 59

    Twin Valley 59, Daniel Boone 58

    Union Area 72, Western Beaver 38

    Union City 55, Youngsville 32

    Uniontown 85, Southmoreland 40

    Upper Darby 74, Strath Haven 52

    Upper Dauphin 49, Juniata 48

    Upper Dublin 59, Upper Moreland 47

    Wallenpaupack 56, Western Wayne 31

    Washington 65, Waynesburg Central 21

    Waynesboro 57, Greencastle Antrim 36

    West Lawn Wilson 55, Governor Mifflin 44

    West Philadelphia 71, Abraham Lincoln 43

    West Scranton 60, Scranton 48

    Windber 67, North Star 49

    Wissahickon 63, Cheltenham 43

    York 60, Spring Grove 36

    York Suburban 47, Eastern York 35

    Yough 75, Mount Pleasant 40

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

