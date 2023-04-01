Buffalo visits Philadelphia after shootout victory

Buffalo Sabres (36-31-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (29-32-13, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Sabres -120, Flyers +100; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Philadelphia Flyers after the Sabres defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime.

Philadelphia is 29-32-13 overall and 17-16-5 at home. The Flyers have given up 242 goals while scoring 200 for a -42 scoring differential.

Buffalo is 36-31-7 overall and 21-11-3 in road games. The Sabres have a 35-11-5 record when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Flyers won 4-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 27 goals and 27 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 44 goals and 45 assists for the Sabres. Owen Power has six assists over the last 10 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sabres: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Carter Hart: day to day (lower body), Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Travis Konecny: out (upper-body), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: out (upper body), Tage Thompson: day to day (upper body), Vinnie Hinostroza: day to day (personal reasons).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .